50 Cent says his participation in new Diddy documentary is ‘not personal’

Sean 'Diddy' Comb's lawyers speak after trial verdict
  • 50 Cent has addressed criticism regarding his role in producing a new Netflix docuseries about Sean "Diddy" Combs.
  • The four-part documentary, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
  • The series aims to shed light on the "real Sean Combs," who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for prostitution-related charges.
  • 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, dismissed suggestions that his involvement was driven by a long-standing feud, stating their past issues were "not personal."
  • Director Stapleton clarified that the documentary's goal is comprehensive storytelling, not merely to highlight allegations or negative viewpoints.
