50 Cent says his participation in new Diddy documentary is ‘not personal’
- 50 Cent has addressed criticism regarding his role in producing a new Netflix docuseries about Sean "Diddy" Combs.
- The four-part documentary, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
- The series aims to shed light on the "real Sean Combs," who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for prostitution-related charges.
- 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, dismissed suggestions that his involvement was driven by a long-standing feud, stating their past issues were "not personal."
- Director Stapleton clarified that the documentary's goal is comprehensive storytelling, not merely to highlight allegations or negative viewpoints.