Donald Trump’s favourite band confirmed for World Cup draw
- The highly anticipated draw for next year's expanded football World Cup is set to occur in Washington DC on Friday.
- Supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart, and actor Danny Ramirez will host the event at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.
- Musical performances are confirmed from Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Village People, a favourite of President Trump’s, also scheduled to perform.
- England and Scotland are among the 48 nations that will discover their opponents for the tournament, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
- The event will be broadcast live on FIFA’s official website and BBC One from 5pm on Friday, offering a first glimpse into the expanded global football spectacle.