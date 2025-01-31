How often do you replace your hairbrush? Experts say not often enough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Is your hairbrush past its prime? If you can't recall the last time you replaced it, it might be time for an upgrade.

While many only replace a hairbrush when lost or broken, experts suggest a replacement every six months.

Clinging to an old brush can lead to scalp irritation, dandruff, and even hair thinning.

Leading trichologists and hair experts offer insights on when to retire your current brush.

How long does a hairbrush last?

“Most hairbrushes last six months to a year, depending on hair type and usage,” says stylist and owner of ADEM London, Adem Oygur.

“If you are finding you’re losing more hair than usual when brushing, or you’re noticing new breakage, it could be a sign that your brush needs replacing,” says trichologist and owner of Philip Kingsley, Anabel Kingsley.

How often you replace your brush is also dependent on your hair type.

“It is worth considering that thicker or curly hair may cause a strain on bristles, causing them to wear out quicker, so it would probably need replacing more within the six month timeline,” says trichologist and founder of Root Cause Clinical, Wil Fleeson.

“Finer hair applies less pressure, so the lifespan of the brush would lean more towards the 12 month mark.”

However, in the spirit of sustainability, you don’t have to constantly replace your brush. “If you’ve found one that works for you, keep hold of it,” says consultant trichologist, Eva Proudman FIT IAT, founder of UK Hair Consultants. “Just remember to wash it regularly – ideally, every time you use your brush!”

Signs your brush is damaging your hair

If you’re struggling to know if it’s really time to buy a new brush – there are a few telltale giveaways to look out for.

“If your hairbrush is bent, frayed and has broken bristles, then it’s likely it is doing more harm than good by pulling, snagging or scratching the scalp,” explains Fleeson.

“Other signs include increased hair breakage and static or excessive shedding after brushing your hair.

“Yes, an old and damaged brush can contribute to hair thinning by weakening the strands over time,” says Fleeson, “For example, broken bristles can cause the brush or comb to pull at your hair instead of gliding smoothly through it.

“The jagged edges of broken bristles can grip and snag the hair, leading to painful pulling and potential hair damage.”

What happens if you continue to use a dirty hairbrush

While your hairbrush may not be visibly damaged, a dirty brush can also cause a lot of damage to your scalp.

“You clean your make-up brushes regularly to remove grime, and you should be doing this with your hairbrush too,” explains Kingsley.

“Hairbrushes become coated in the products, bacteria, environmental pollution, sweat, oils and dead skin cells that are found on your hair and scalp.

“If you use a dirty brush to comb or style your hair, you will be transferring dirt back onto your strands and scalp which can contribute to build up, creating the right environment for Malassezia yeasts to grow.

“I recommend washing your brush every two to four weeks with baking soda and water, or your regular shampoo diluted in water,” says Kingsley, “there is no need to purchase a specific product unless your brush specifies.”

The best type of brush to buy

From plastic detanglers to heavy-duty paddles – there’s a whole range of brushes to pick from – and knowing which is best can be a bit of a minefield.

“Natural boar bristles brushes as well as paddle brushes are more gentle to the hair,” says lead hair stylist at CULt London, Francesco Aresco.

“Cheap plastic is never a good option, but even natural bristles brushes can break down easily if they are not of a decent quality, so make sure you invest in a high-quality product.”

“In general, try to buy professional ranges rather than high commercial brands,” he says.

Aresco suggests the YS Park G-series Curl Shine Styler brush if you’re blowdrying and styling your hair.

However, it is crucial not to use a boar-bristle brush everyday.

“I’ve had clients where the sole cause of their hair damage is frequent use of a [boar] bristle brush,” explains Kingsley.

“It’s true that boar bristle brushes provide great traction and smoothness, but they damage the outer hair cuticle, over-time weakening hair and causing breakage and split ends.

“Just run one over the back of your hand – it will feel rough and leave marks – it’s doing the same thing to your strands, you just can’t feel it as your hair doesn’t have nerve endings,” she says.

Kingsley advises reserving bristle brushes for special occasions and using a brush with flexible plastic prongs day-to-day.

The best brushing technique

You may have recently replaced your brush but are still noticing signs of damage. If that’s the case, it could be down to your technique.

“Brushing too aggressively or using the wrong brush for wet hair can cause breakage,” explains Oygur. “Always detangle gently, starting from the ends and working up.”

“Detangling hair from the top – especially when hair is wet as hair is more fragile when wet – can also cause damage,” says Kingsley.

“Be gentle when you brush. Start at your ends, and gradually work your way up. If you can, detangle before you wash your hair, it will mean less detangling when wet, minimising damage.”

open image in gallery Silkie The Ultimate Smoothing Brush, £25

Silkie The Ultimate Smoothing Brush, £25

open image in gallery Manta Kinks Coils & Curls Brush For Curly Hair, £30

Manta Kinks Coils & Curls Brush For Curly Hair, £30

open image in gallery YS Park Curl Shine Styler Super G Series, £57.98, Amazon

YS Park Curl Shine Styler Super G Series, £57.98, Amazon