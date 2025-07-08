Thailand shelves law to legalise gambling in blow to tourist industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A draft law to legalise gambling in Thailand was withdrawn yesterday, 24 hours before it was due to be deliberated in parliament.

The law, which would have have seen the legalisation of casinos and entertainment complexes, was seen as part of a drive by the Thai government to build a major gaming industry that will complement tourism, a key economic driver for the country.

But the draft bill, due to be deliberated on by parliament on today, has now been withdrawn, with Thailand's cabinet citing the need for more time to engage with the public and create more understanding about the issue.

"The draft bill in question involves issues that require time for public understanding," government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is therefore appropriate to withdraw this draft bill from parliament's deliberation," he said without indicating when the draft bill will be reconsidered by the cabinet.

The passage of the bill was put at risk when Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended from duty by the Constitutional Court last week, and the desertion of the Bhumjaithai Party from its coalition last month left the government holding on to a slim majority.

Gambling is mostly banned in Thailand, apart from the lottery, state-controlled horse racing and some other sports.

But successive governments have been pressing the case to build casinos that will attract more foreign visitors and create jobs and state revenue.

The ruling Pheu Thai party initially hoped to attract at least 100 billion baht ($3 billion) in new investment in casinos and entertainment complexes, and expected foreign tourist arrivals to rise by up to 10%.

The plan however faced some opposition, with a January opinion poll showing public disapproval. Some political parties have also argued that building a gambling industry would worsen social problems.