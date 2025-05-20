Vietnamese beauty queen arrested over counterfeit fibre gummies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Vietnamese beauty queen has been arrested as part of a consumer fraud investigation tied to a dietary supplement she promoted.

Authorities say Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien co-owned and marketed the Kera Supergreens Gummies, advertised as a fibre-rich health snack. But tests revealed they contained far less fibre than claimed and relied instead on laxatives to produce effects.

The product was declared counterfeit after it was found to contain substandard ingredients and promoted with misleading slogans, including the claim that each gummy was “the equivalent of one plate of vegetables” and suitable for all ages.

A former Miss Grand International 2021 titleholder, 27-year-old Ms Nguyen is a prominent public figure in Vietnam who has previously been recognised with honours from the government.

Ms Nguyen promoted the Kera Supergreens Gummies alongside social media influencers Pham Quang Linh and Hang Du Muc. Investigators later revealed the product was part of a joint venture between Ms Nguyen and a company founded by the two influencers.

Over 135,000 units were sold, generating more than $650,000 (£533,000).

However, when a concerned customer sent the product for independent lab testing, results showed each gummy contained just 16mg of fibre – far below the advertised 200mg.

This prompted a formal investigation, which uncovered the use of substandard, low-fibre ingredients in production. Authorities also noted the packaging failed to disclose both the actual fibre content and the presence of high levels of sorbitol – an artificial sweetener commonly used in laxatives – misleading consumers about the gummies’ true digestive effects.

In response to the public backlash, Ms Nguyen deleted all promotional content related to the product from her social media accounts. At the ministry of health’s request, the Ho Chi Minh City food safety management authority conducted an official analysis.

Although the gummies’ sugar, protein, fat, and energy levels were consistent with the manufacturer’s registered claims, authorities found that the packaging omitted any mention of fibre content, despite being marketed as a fibre supplement.

As a result, the product was officially classified as counterfeit.

open image in gallery Vietnamese beauty queen Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien (L) was arrested on Monday, 19 May 2025 ( VTV24/YouTube )

Ms Nguyen and fellow influencers admitted to making false claims, and several individuals, including Ms Nguyen, now face charges for deceiving consumers.

While all three influencers – Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, Pham Quang Linh, and Hang Du Muc – were fined and issued public apologies in March, Vietnamese authorities escalated the case in April by arresting Mr Pham, Ms Hang, and company officials for producing counterfeit goods and defrauding customers. On Monday, Ms Nguyen was arrested for allegedly deceiving consumers.

Earlier, she was fined 25 million VND (approximately $960) for endorsing the product.

The Miss Grand International organisation has yet to publicly comment on the developments surrounding Ms Nguyen. The Independent has reached out for comment from the Thailand-based international beauty pageant organisers.

Born in Ho Chi Minh, Ms Nguyen studied hospitality management at Vatel France. She experienced a challenging childhood, according to the Miss Grand International website, growing up without her parents, who divorced when she was four years old.