At least six killed as landslide hits bus on mountain pass in Vietnam

A devastating landslide in Vietnam has claimed the lives of six people and injured 19 others after a passenger bus was buried on a perilous mountain pass. The incident occurred late on Sunday as the bus traversed the Khanh Le pass in the central highlands, a route known for its scenic beauty but also its treacherous conditions during the rainy season.

State media reported that earth and rocks collapsed onto the vehicle, crushing its front section and trapping numerous passengers. Rescue efforts were severely hampered by further landslides on both sides of the 33-kilometre (20-mile) winding pass, cutting off access for several hours. Emergency teams battled through the challenging conditions, only managing to reach the site after midnight, with more heavy rain anticipated throughout the week raising concerns about further instability.

The bus was carrying 32 people from Vietnam’s financial capital, Ho Chi Minh City and was traveling from Da Lat in Vietnam’s central highlands to the coastal city of Nha Trang.

The injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital. State media said two of the dead bodies were still trapped under the debris as the treacherous terrain hindered the work.

open image in gallery Landslides block the road on Khanh Le pass, near the location where a passenger bus was buried by a landslide in Khanh Hoa, Vietnam, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Dang Tuan/VNA via AP) ( VNA )

Heavy rain is pounding central Vietnam, which earlier was hit hard by Typhoon Kalmaegi. Rainfall through Wednesday is expected to reach 30–60 centimeters (12–24 inches) in parts of central Vietnam, with some areas likely to exceed 85 centimeters (33 inches).

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in mountainous areas of Hue city on Sunday, blocking a major highway that runs from northern to southern Vietnam and cutting off several villages. The former imperial capital has already endured historic floods this year.

Vietnam is among the world's most flood-prone countries, with nearly half its population living in high-risk areas. Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making floods and landslides increasingly destructive and frequent.