At least seven die after bus overturns on mountain road in Vietnam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least seven people were killed after a bus carrying a charity group overturned on a mountainous road in northern Vietnam on Saturday, authorities said.

The 29-seater was travelling downhill in the Yen Bai province when it flipped and was crushed, the Vietnam News Agency reported. The vehicle went crashing into a stretch of guardrail for about 50 metres before overturning on a sloped road linking National Highway 32 and Provincial Road 174 in Yen Bai.

It was carrying a group of teachers, who were travelling from Hanoi to a village school site for volunteer work, according to local media.

There were 19 people onboard at the time of the crash. Rescue workers had pulled 10 survivors from the wreckage, while others remained trapped as of 10.30am local time, officials said.

Heavy machinery was deployed to cut through the bus as emergency workers raced to reach the trapped passengers.

At least nine of the rescued people were injured. Some news outlets put the death toll at nine as well.

Officials were yet to disclose the identities of the victims or confirm whether the death toll could rise.

Hoang Anh Tuan, a senior local official, told the news agency that the crash was likely caused by brake failure, though authorities said an investigation into the exact cause was ongoing.

Police and military units, local officials, and residents were mobilised to assist in rescue efforts in the remote area, where steep terrain complicated emergency access. Calls to provincial authorities for further comment were not immediately answered.

Road accidents remain a major problem in Vietnam, especially on mountainous routes in the north where steep gradients, narrow roads, and heavy vehicles increase the risk of crashes.

Authorities say they will provide further updates as rescue operations continue and the investigation progresses.