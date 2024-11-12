Vietnam arrests pro-democracy activist for ‘anti-state’ activity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police in Vietnam have arrested a pro-democracy activist for alleged anti-state activity in the latest incident of crackdown on political dissent in the communist nation.

Tran Khac Duc, 29, was arrested by Ho Chi Minh Police for "creating, storing, distributing or disseminating information, documents and items" in an alleged effort to oppose the Vietnamese government.

Police said he was part of an "exiled reactionary organisation" and had been warned several times.

Mr Duc was arrested in September this year but the authorities announced of his arrest through a state-run newspaper over this weekend.

He was reportedly affiliated with the Assembly for Democracy and Pluralism organisation (ADP), which aims to establish a "multi-party democratic system" in the one-party nation.

The Vietnamese government has escalated its clampdown on dissent by arresting activists, journalists, lawyers and critics with large followings on social media.

According to reports, the government adopted a more hardline approach in throttling dissent after Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as the Communist Party chief.

The authorities said despite warnings, Mr Duc continued to "contact and receive instructions from the leaders of the organisations" and allegedly carried out activities such as "managing" the group's website and drafting and sharing articles "with content insulting great people".

It added that Mr Duc sought, connected and allegedly developed domestic forces for the pro-democracy organisation. "This is a very dangerous act, directly violating national security and the political security situation in Ho Chi Minh City," the state media report stated.

The ADP was founded in 1982 and led by Nguyen Gia Kieng, a former official of the US-allied South Vietnamese government and now exiled in France.

Nguyen Gia Kieng told Radio Free Asia on Saturday that ADP members had been repeatedly harassed and beaten up by police but the arrest was "unusual".

In June, Vietnamese authorities charged journalist and historian Truong Huy San with violating a national security law because of his post on Facebook.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Vietnam 174th out of 180 countries and territories in their 2024 World Press Freedom.