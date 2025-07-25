Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US has quietly lifted sanctions against key allies of Myanmar’s military junta after its leader heaped praise on Donald Trump and requested sanctions and tariffs relief.

Washington’s decision came after junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing sent a letter, dated July 11, to Mr. Trump seeking a reduction in the 40 percent tariff rate imposed on Myanmar and stating he was ready to negotiate a trade deal.

He also praised the president for his “strong leadership in guiding his country towards national prosperity with the spirit of a true patriot”.

The U.S. Treasury removed sanctions from four individuals and three companies allied to the junta on Thursday without explanation.

The sanctions related to KT Services & Logistics and its founder, Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung; MCM Group and its owner, Aung Hlaing Oo; Suntac Technologies and its owner, Sit Taing Aung; and Tin Latt Min, described as a close associate of Myanmar’s military leadership.

Calling the decision “extremely worrying”, Human Rights Watch said it suggested a shift was underway in US policy towards the Burmese military, which overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021 and was implicated in crimes against humanity and genocide.

Ms Suu Kyi, 80, has entered a fifth year in detention amid mounting concerns for her well-being. The Nobel Peace Prize winner faces 27 years in jail on charges widely seen as politically motivated to sideline her from political life. An Independent documentary last year explored the political choice that saw her abandoned by international allies who once lauded her as an icon of democracy.

open image in gallery Aung San Suu Kyi in 2019 ( ANP/AFP/Getty )

In his letter, Gen Aung Hlaing urged the US president "to reconsider easing and lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Myanmar as they hinder the shared interests and prosperity of both countries and their peoples”.

He proposed that the US cut its tariff rate by 10-20 percent in return for Myanmar slashing its levy on American imports to a range of zero to 10 percent.

open image in gallery Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing ( Reuters )

John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, described the US decision as "shocking," although its motivation remained unclear. “The action suggests a major shift is underway in US policy, which had centered on punitive action against Myanmar's military regime, which only four years ago carried out a coup d'etat against a democratically elected government and is implicated in crimes against humanity and genocide," he said.

“The decision will cause deep concern among victims of the Myanmar military and everyone who has been fighting and advocating for a return to democratic rule in Myanmar.”

Though one of Southeast Asia’s most impoverished countries, Myanmar is a major global source of rare earth minerals, a resource that Trump appears keenly interested in, pursuing deals with countries like Ukraine that supply them. Securing supplies of critical rare earths is a major focus of the Trump administration in its strategic competition with China, which accounts for approximately 90 percent of the world’s rare earth processing capacity.

Most of Myanmar's rare earth mines are in areas controlled by the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic group fighting the junta, and the bulk of their production is processed in China.

The decision to lift sanctions is a significant departure from the previous Biden administration’s approach of isolating the junta and penalising those enabling its grip on power.

Some of the companies now removed from the US sanctions list were originally sanctioned under the Biden administration. They were accused of providing arms, equipment, and financial support to Myanmar’s military junta in the wake of the 2021 coup that ousted the elected government and triggered widespread violence and repression.