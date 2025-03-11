UN migration agency suspends aid cut to Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UN’s migration agency reinstated its largest programme to provide humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, following massive funding cuts which were a fallout of Donald Trump’s suspension of the USAID programme.

The chief of the International Organization for Migration confirmed on Wednesday that there will be no planned cuts in their aid work for Rohingya refugees in the city of Pekanbaru, on the western island of Sumatra.

"Our largest programme to provide humanitarian assistance has been reinstated. I can confirm there is no current planned reduction in services," Jeff Labovitz told Reuters.

IOM said it "explored various options in response to potential funding challenges" and that they will be able to continue its humanitarian work as the necessary resources remain available.

Many Rohingya – mostly Muslim and originally from Myanmar – make up the world's largest stateless population which has been fleeing persecution in Myanmar. Thousands of men and women have escaped into Bangladesh, which hosts the largest population of Rohingya Muslims.

Each year, hundreds of people escape out of these overcrowded camps in Bangladesh risking dangerous boat journeys to Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

People rest in hammocks at a camp for Rohingya refugees in Padang Tiji, Indonesia's Aceh province ( AFP via Getty Images )

There are about 2,800 Rohingya in Indonesia, the UN says.

Last week, the UN agency IOM said it slashed its aid to the refugees in Indonesia, according to a letter dated 28 February. The cut directly affected healthcare and cash assistance to 925 Rohingya refugees sheltering in Pekanbaru "due to resource constraints".

The move was one of the latest impact of Trump administration’s decision to cut most foreign assistance and dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The cut by Washington had an impact globally on US-funded programmes and abruptly ended many lifesaving care programmes for Rohingya refugees, as the US had been the top donor to the refugee response since 2017.

In a similar development, the UN’s food was on its way to slash food rations for Rohingya refugees by more than half from April in Cox’s Bazar camps in Bangladesh, causing an alarm among charities.

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh's chair for the agency overseeing the refugee camps, told The Independent that the World Food Program (WFP) confirmed they would cut the monthly food ration funding to the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar by half, which will lead to “grave consequences for the community”.