Typhoon Kalmaegi’s impact on the Philippines, in photos

Two people have died in the Philippines after Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall overnight, flooding multiple provinces.

Torrential rains, strong winds and storm surges forced tens of thousands to evacuate from their homes.

Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, hit the country with sustained winds of up to 150 kilometres per hour, and gusts of up to 205kph.

It is now forecast to move across the Visayas islands region, before heading out over the South China Sea by Wednesday.

A video on DZRH radio's Facebook page showed homes in Talisay City completely submerged, with only rooftops visible.

There were similar scenes in parts of Cebu City, where vehicles and streets were underwater.

open image in gallery Residential areas were flooded by Typhoon Kalmaegi

State weather agency PAGASA said the combination of Kalmaegi and a shear line had brought heavy rains and strong winds across the Visayas and nearby areas.

"Due to interaction with the terrain, Tino may slightly weaken while crossing Visayas. However, it is expected to remain at typhoon intensity throughout its passage over the country,” the agency said in a morning bulletin.

open image in gallery Rescue workers carry a man after flooding caused by the typhoon ( AP )

More than 160 flights to and from affected areas were cancelled.

Meanwhile, those at sea were advised to head to the nearest safe harbour immediately and to stay in port.

open image in gallery Residents walk outside their flooded homes ( AP )

PAGASA warned of a high risk of "life-threatening and damaging storm surges" that could reach over three metres high along coastal and low-lying communities in the central Philippines, including parts of Mindanao.

The Vietnamese government also said on Tuesday that it was preparing for the worst-case scenario as it braced for the impact of Kalmaegi.

open image in gallery In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, the Water Search and Rescue Team assists individuals trapped on a roof in the Talamban barangay of Cebu

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall on Thursday night in Vietnam's central regions, which have already suffered heavy floods that killed at least 40 people and left six others missing over the past week.

"This is a very strong typhoon, which continues to strengthen after entering the East Sea," the government said in a statement, referring to the South China Sea.

open image in gallery The aftermath of the flooding

Kalmaegi comes as the Philippines, which is hit by an average of 20 tropical storms each year, recovers from a run of disasters including earthquakes and severe weather events in recent months.

In September, Super Typhoon Ragasa swept across northern Luzon, forcing government work and classes to shut down as it brought fierce winds and torrential rain.

open image in gallery A person evacuates to safer ground ( AP )

open image in gallery People carry dogs through flooded neighbourhoods

open image in gallery Damaged vehicles in a flooded street