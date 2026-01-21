Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities governing a 14th-century temple in Thailand have warned foreigners against doing gymnastics and yoga at the premises in “revealing” clothes, deeming such acts disrespectful and inappropriate.

The Wat Pha Lat in the northern city of Chiang Mai has gained popularity among tourists in recent years and come to be known as the “hidden temple” for its peaceful and secluded setting nestled in the jungle on the slopes of Mount Doi Suthep. It is located about halfway to the famous Buddhist temple of Wat Phra That Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai.

The temple issued the warning after some foreign tourists were seen sunbathing in bikinis near the site, with images shared online that sparked a backlash from locals. Others posted photographs of themselves performing yoga and gymnastic poses against the backdrop of the temple – actions widely criticised as inappropriate.

In a Facebook post, the temple urged visitors to respect the “active place of worship for monks”.

“Wat Pha Lat is a Buddhist temple and a sacred sanctuary – NOT a recreational park or a gym,” the post said.

“Recently, we have observed inappropriate behaviour from some visitors, such as acro-yoga, climbing on ancient structures and rocks, and wearing revealing clothing within the temple grounds.”

The temple warned that the administration would be forced to permanently close the site to tourists if such behaviour continued.

The temple also shared a picture which showed a man helping a woman perform an acro-yoga pose. Pictures showed people standing nearby watching or taking photos as the man helped the woman stand upside down in a handstand-styled pose. Acro-yoga is a physical practice that combines yoga and acrobatics.

In Indonesia’s Bali last year the authorities issued new guidelines to address “misbehaviour” among foreign tourists in a bid to protect the island’s cultural integrity, including a rule prohibiting menstruating women from entering sacred temple areas.

The rules included respecting sacred sites, dressing modestly, behaving politely, paying a tourist levy online, using licensed guides and accommodations, following traffic laws, and exchanging currency at authorised outlets.

In Japan, the Watadzumi Shrine on Tsushima Island restricts access to all non-worshippers after a foreign visitor’s repeated disrespect. The shrine even banned photography and casual sightseeing. The shrine did not disclose the specifics of the incident,

In 2017, two American tourists were detained as they attempted to leave Thailand after sharing photographs of themselves baring their buttocks in front of a famous temple landmark in Bangkok. They were each fined US$150 (£111).