A 12-year-old girl in Thailand has been hospitalised with extensive lung damage after reportedly vaping and consuming kratom drinks for nearly two years.

The girl’s family, from the Buri Ram province, was unaware of her habit until her school informed them of her condition.

Her grandmother said the girl began displaying behavioural changes after entering the fourth grade, The Nation reported. She was a diligent student but became less involved in household chores and frequently left home on the pretext of studying with friends, the grandmother said.

Her health deteriorated and she was admitted to Satuek Hospital after experiencing severe breathing difficulties, vomiting and weakness.

There, doctors informed the family that almost all of her lung capacity had been compromised due to vaping and she required a ventilator.

The case was initially brought to public attention by Paphawarin Simlakorn, an emergency responder who shared images of students being transported to hospital after suffering from similar symptoms.

Three other students from the school, in grades 5, 6, and 8, were also admitted with breathing difficulties and chest tightness linked to the prolonged e-cigarette use and consumption of Kratom, an herbal substance that induces an opiod-like effect.

According to Surasak Koonpak, a clerk working for Don Mon municipality, while the grade 5 and grade 6 students were sent to Satuk Hospital last Tuesday, the eighth grader was admitted on Thursday. One of them was later transferred to Buri Ram Hospital for further treatment, reported the Bangkok Post.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the sale of these substances and arrested two individuals operating a shop near the school. They seized e-cigarettes, kratom drinks, cough syrup suspected to be mixed with kratom, and an illegal firearm.

The Thai government issued a renewed warning about the spread of illicit vaping devices marketed towards young people.

Authorities highlighted the increasing availability of pod toys, vaping devices disguised as miniature toys such as Japanese anime characters.

Some of these devices, widely known as 'Doraemon e-cigarettes', are sold for as little as 99 baht (£2.34), making them accessible to minors.

Deputy government spokesperson Anukul Prueksanusak cautioned that some e-cigarettes had been laced with powerful sedatives, such as Etomidate, which could cause extreme drowsiness, low blood pressure, and respiratory distress.

Authorities urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities and educate them about the dangers of vaping and drug-laced products.