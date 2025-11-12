Thailand approves extradition of alleged cybercrime kingpin to China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An appeals court in Thailand on Monday approved the extradition to China of She Zhijiang, an alleged transnational crime kingpin accused by Beijing of having run over 200 illegal online gambling operations.

The Chinese national is perhaps the most prominent figure among Asia’s alleged cybercrime operators to be arrested, though China has arrested and sentenced to death other major scam organisers.

Mr She was arrested in Bangkok in August 2022 on a 2014 arrest warrant from China’s police. He is currently in the Thai capital’s Klong Prem Central Prison.

Mr She’s legal team had challenged the constitutionality of Thailand’s extradition law, but that was rejected last month. Monday’s ruling calls for him to be sent to China within 90 days.

Cybercrime has flourished in Southeast Asia, where law enforcement is weak, especially in Cambodia and Myanmar. Casinos, especially, have been havens for criminal activity, and became notorious as centres for online scamming activity when the Covid-19 pandemic hampered in-person gambling.

According to a statement by Thailand’s office of the attorney general, Chinese authorities accused Mr She of establishing 239 illegal online gambling websites, and he was also linked to illegal online gambling networks and casinos in Myanmar.

He became prominent in the region when he developed the Yatai New City project in Myanmar’s Shwe Kokko city, a complex near the Thai border that is notorious for cyberscam activities and human trafficking.

A 2024 report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said that Mr She “is known to have a robust business and investment portfolio across Southeast Asia, and particularly Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines, spanning across industries including real estate, construction, entertainment and blockchain technology”.

The US and British governments had imposed sanctions on Mr She for alleged criminal activities.