At least 5 dead after plane crashes into sea near popular Thai beach town

Cause of crash not known yet

Associated Press
Friday 25 April 2025 01:04 EDT
A small police plane crashed into the sea near a popular beach town in Thailand, killing at least five people on board.

The plane was conducting a test flight to prepare for parachute training in Hua Hin district before it crashed around 8am local time, said Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

The plane crashed near Hua Hin airport
The plane crashed near Hua Hin airport (EPA)

Officials did not immediately share the model of the propeller plane, but photos from the scene appeared to show a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter. The plane crashed near the Hua Hin airport, the public relations department of Prachuab Kiri Khan province said.

The photos showed the plane in the sea about 100m offshore. The body of the plane appeared to be broken in two.

Six people were on board the plane
Six people were on board the plane (EPA)

There were six people on board, all police officers, Me Archayon said. He initially said that five people had died at the scene and one in hospital, but later revised the death toll to five, saying the officer who was sent to the hospital remained in critical condition but alive.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Mr Archayon said officials were gathering evidence including data from the plane’s black box.

