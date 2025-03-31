Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake devastated Myanmar early Friday, with its tremors felt as far away as Bangkok, some 800 miles (1,300 kilometres) distant.

The quake inflicted widespread damage in two of Myanmar’s key cities, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyidaw, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming numerous lives.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with teams still working tirelessly to find survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The death toll has climbed to about 1,700, with some reports indicating the number of confirmed fatalities could be closer to 2,000.

The earthquake’s impact extended beyond Myanmar’s borders. In Bangkok, fatalities were confirmed at three construction sites, including a high-rise building where the death toll climbed to 18 on Sunday.

Here is what to know about earthquakes and why experts can’t predict when they will strike.

open image in gallery Rescue teams work to save people trapped under the rubble of a building in Mandalay, Myanmar ( AFP via Getty Images )

What are earthquakes and why do they happen in certain parts of the world?

The Earth's crust is broken up into several pieces called tectonic plates, which fit together like a jigsaw puzzle.

This formation is “mostly stable, but along the edges they are moving”, Columbia University geophysicist Michael Steckler said.

Pressure builds up when sliding plates get stuck, increasing “very slowly for decades or for hundreds of years, and then all of a sudden the rock plates will jump", triggering shaking that causes an earthquake, Mr Steckler said.

Earthquakes typically occur along edges of tectonic plates. But their impacts may be felt in a broader region.

Earthquakes that occur in the ocean don't always attract attention, but those that occur close to where people live can cause deaths and injuries, most often from collapsed buildings.

open image in gallery Myanmar has declared a state of emergency after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake ( EPA )

What do scientists know about earthquakes in advance?

Scientists have a good idea of where earthquakes are likely to strike, "but we can't predict when they'll occur”, USGS seismologist Will Yeck said.

However, after the initial big earthquake, researchers are able to project that other smaller earthquakes nearby, called aftershocks, are likely.

Aftershocks are triggered “because of changes to stress in the Earth from the main shock”, Mr Yeck said.

Given the magnitude of the quake in Myanmar, “you will probably see aftershocks for the next several months”, Mr Steckler said.

open image in gallery A building under construction collapsed in the quake ( AP )

What should you do if you're in a building when earthquake shaking begins?

In regions of the world with known active fault lines, including California and Japan, building codes are often designed to withstand earthquakes. But that's not true everywhere.

“If you feel shaking, the guidance depends on where you are in the world,” Mr Yeck said.

In many countries, if you're inside when an earthquake occurs, it's advisable to drop to the ground, cover your head – for example, by crawling under a desk or other sturdy structure – and hold onto that structure, he said.

Try to avoid areas near glass windows and don't use building elevators.

If you're outside, try to remain in an area away from buildings or trees that could fall.

Depending on the location, there may be secondary hazards triggered by earthquakes, such as landslides, fires or tsunamis, he said.