A masseuse in Thailand has come forward to tell her side of the story after a young singer’s death was linked to her “neck-twisting massage” sessions.

Chayada Prao-hom, 20, also known as Ping Chayada, died in a hospital in northeastern Udon Thani city on Sunday after her health reportedly deteriorated following three massage sessions since October.

The masseuse, identified by her surname Aoy, told the Bangkok Post she was shocked to know she had serviced the singer because something like this had never happened in the career of the licensed practitioner.

Ms Aoy demanded “fairness” and said she was ready to prove the truth.

An autopsy revealed that the singer had died from sepsis, fungal infection and a swollen spinal cord, Udon Thani public health officer Dr Somchaichot Piyawatwela said.

She had gone to the massage parlour in early October to relieve pain from stiffness in her neck. However, her health condition continued to deteriorate even after she took two more sessions.

open image in gallery A Thai instructor trains students at the Wat Po Thai traditional massage school outside the Wat Po temple complex in Bangkok ( AFP via Getty )

Reporting her condition on Facebook, Chayada appeared to blame the massages and said she was left bedridden with numbness spreading through her body.

She had received two sessions of a “neck-twist” therapy and another massage with a “heavy hand” during her three visits to the parlour.

She was admitted to ICU on 18 November and died about two weeks later.

Ms Aoy said she initially didn’t remember attending Chyada since it had been a few months. “I was so shocked when I heard that I was that masseuse,” she told the Bangkok Post. “I have been a masseuse for years and I have never faced such a situation before.”

“I am asking for fairness and am ready to prove the truth.”

Her massage parlour had the necessary licence and she employed seven licensed therapists, each of whom had done 150 hours of training as required by the law, Ms Aoy said.

Thai public health minister Somsak Thepsutin said Chayada’s test results and autopsy confirmed that her death was not linked to the massages.

“We must ensure fairness for all parties involved,” he said.

Chayada’s mother continued to blame the messages for her daughter’s death but opted against a second autopsy after consulting her family members.

Her death caused shock from the public and warning from doctors.

Chayada’s death was still in the news when a Singaporean tourist died in a Phuket parlour following a 45-minute oil massage on 7 December.

Lee Mun Tuk, 52, was holidaying in Thailand and was at Patong beach that day. He died shortly after developing distress symptoms.