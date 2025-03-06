Man finds whole snake frozen inside ice cream bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Thai man found a whole snake frozen inside an ice cream bar that he had bought from a street cart, much to his shock and the internet’s.

The man, known online as Rayban Naklengboon, from Pak Tho in the Mueang Ratchaburi region of central Thailand, shared pictures of the bizarre discovery on his Facebook where the post quickly went viral.

“Such big eyes! Is it dead yet? Black bean, street vendor, real picture because I bought it myself,” he wrote in Thai.

Black bean is a kind of ice cream in Thailand.

The post garnered thousands of reactions, comments, and shares on the platform.

The black-and-yellow snake’s head was clearly visible in the picture he posted. Commenters speculated the snake might be a mildly venomous golden tree snake, Chrysopelea ornata, that is commonly found in the region.

The golden tree snake usually grows 70-130 cm long, but the one in the ice cream was likely a juvenile, 20-40 cm long.

There was a barrage of comments and jokes about this. One commented that it could be a “protein boost” while others expressed horror at the incident.

“The first bite gets you hooked, the next puts you in a hospital bed,” one user commented.

“Leave your last words before placing an order,” another said.

A third one joked: “It should be a new flavour, ice cream with a snack flavour.”

Some users urged authorities to investigate the matter. They pointed out that if an entire snake could end up in the ice cream mixture, other contaminants could also be present.

Concerns were raised about the hygiene and safety standards of the ice cream production facility.

It was unclear which company manufactured the ice cream.

Similar bizarre incidents of people finding dead animals in their food have been reported from other countries. In 2017 in Kolkata, India, a pregnant woman reportedly discovered a fried lizard in her McDonald’s french fries order, leading her to file a police complaint.

The same year, a California woman found a live frog in her packaged salad after nearly eating it. And in 2009, a father in Oxfordshire in the UK was horrified to discover a dead mouse in his loaf of bread while making sandwiches for his children.