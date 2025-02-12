Man who threw puppy into sea given 15 days in Thai jail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Myanmar national has been sentenced to 15 days in prison in Thailand on animal abuse charges after he was filmed repeatedly throwing a puppy into the sea, an animal welfare organisation said.

Thi Ha Aung, 19, sparked outrage in the country after a video of him throwing a puppy into the sea in late 2023 went viral on social media.

He told police that he and his friend were at a beach in the southern province of Chumphon when he caught a dog and threw it into the sea. He said the two of them were drunk at that time.

The Chumphon Provincial Court sentenced him to 15 days in prison without parole, according to Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT), an animal welfare non-governmental organisation, according to The Nation.

The immigration bureau said it has revoked the visa of the Myanmar national and was preparing to deport him back after the conclusion of his sentence.

The disturbing video of the incident showed the black puppy desperately struggling to swim back as the man laughed as he hurled it back again and again into the deep waters.

The dog reportedly survived the assault.

WDT then shared a wanted message on its Facebook page for the man and filed a police complaint against him for animal torture.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau tracked him, who surrendered and confessed that he was the person who threw the dog.

The man apologised to the people and asked for forgiveness for his “reckless” behaviour which was influenced by his friend filming the video.

Last year, a Thai drama faced investigation and boycott calls over the allegation of animal abuse after a cat was shown convulsing on the ground.

Activists accused the makers of "The Empress of Ayodhaya" of sedating the cat to show it has been poisoned and eventually died in the episode.

Television channel One31 said in a statement that the cat was sedated for the scene and that its owner was present. The sedation was done under the care of experts from an animal modelling agency, according to The Bangkok Post.