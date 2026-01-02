Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Thai fortune teller has been arrested for allegedly stealing a teen’s phone after telling her she would face bad luck and lose a valuable possession on New Year’s Day.

The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man, was outside a temple in Pattaya when the teen sought his fortune-telling services on 1 January around 6am local time, according to local reports.

The man warned her that she was on the brink of misfortune and would lose something valuable, urging her to give him some money to avert bad luck. However, the 19-year-old, identified only as Pim, refused to give the man the money.

Shortly after leaving the session, Ms Pim realised her iPhone 13Pro was missing. She recalled that she had placed the phone beside her during the fortune-telling session and returned to the spot.

When confronted, the fortune teller insisted the loss proved the accuracy of his prediction, even going so far as to describe what the thief supposedly looked like.

The teen grew suspicious and immediately sought help from members of the public, the Khaosod newspaper reported. Police were called after the phone was allegedly discovered in the fortune-teller’s bag, hidden inside a box meant for face masks.

He reportedly admitted the theft to the police and pleaded with Ms Pim not to press charges, claiming he was a first-time offender and needed money for the new year.

The police took him into custody at Pattaya City Police Station, seizing the stolen phone along with his fortune-telling equipment. The phone was returned to Ms Pim.