A 42-year-old Chinese man confessed to killing a 25-year-old Thai transgender woman in Pattaya after she refused to have sex with him.

Fu Tongyung met Woranan Pannacha at the South Pattaya beach on the evening of 26 April and allegedly agreed to pay her 8,000 baht (£178) for sex.

The man, currently in Thai police custody, told investigators he believed Woranan was a cisgender woman. They reportedly exchanged WeChat details.

Later that evening, Woranan reached out and they allegedly arranged to meet at his rented room. Fu told the police Woranan later changed her mind and refused to have sex, prompting him to demand a 50 per cent refund which she allegedly refused.

An argument reportedly ensued, during which she allegedly scratched Fu’s face and kicked him off the bed, according to The Bangkok Post.

Fu then climbed back onto the bed and allegedly strangled her.

Police said that he dragged Woranan’s body to the bathroom, where he used scissors to cut her open from the neck down to the genitals, removing her silicone breast implants and her heart.

Fu reportedly told the police he wanted to “play” with the body.

After cleaning himself and the body, he went to bed and left for the airport the next morning.

People walk along a street in Pattaya, Thailand ( Getty )

He was arrested at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province while attempting to leave Thailand.

Fu reportedly apologised, saying he “could not control” himself after he was attacked by the victim. He also mentioned that he was unsure if he had a mental illness as he had never been diagnosed.

Pattaya police chief Anek Sathongyu confirmed Fu’s confession was backed by evidence.

Authorities noted that Woranan's lungs were missing but Fu denied having done so.

Police confirmed that Fu’s bag contained only a water bottle and no human organs.