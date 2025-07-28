Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire to their border hostilities, after five days of the deadliest fighting between the two nations in a decade.

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, who mediated the talks in Kuala Lumpur, said that the leaders of the two countries agreed the ceasefire would take effect from the break of dawn on Tuesday.

Both Thailand’s acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet attended the joint press conference with Mr Anwar, concluding it with a brief handshake.

Hun Manet expressed confidence that the talks will "provide a lot of opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people on both sides to return to normalcy".

He added it is a time to "start rebuilding trust and confidence going forward between Cambodia and Thailand".

Speaking briefly after his Cambodian counterpart, Mr Wechayachai said the ceasefire was agreed by his country "in good faith" and that Thailand is committed to peace.

Mr Anwar, serving as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), facilitated the dialogue, with both Washington and Beijing sending envoys to take part.

The talks marked the first formal dialogue between the two countries after the conflict began on 24 July, killing at least 35 people and displacing over 200,000 on both sides of the disputed 800km (500-mile) border. Both sides used heavy artillery fire, aerial strikes, and shelling during the five days of fighting as tensions escalated, and both accused the other of firing first in the conflict.

More follows