In pictures: Super Typhoon Ragasa hurtles towards China after wreaking havoc in Philippines

Storm forecast to make landfall in coastal region of China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday.

Arpan Rai,Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 24 September 2025 00:13 EDT
Super Typhoon Ragasa barrels through Philippines as rescuers work through night to rescue residents

After making its way through the Philippines, Super Typhoon Ragasa is hurtling towards southern China, where authorities are bracing for landfall by one of the strongest storms in years.

In the Philippines, disaster response officials said floods and landslides triggered by Ragasa killed at least three people and left five missing.

In southern China and Hong Kong, authorities shut down schools and businesses as they prepared for the super typhoon to make landfall.

Ragasa is expected to remain in the South China Sea at least into Wednesday, passing south of Taiwan and Hong Kong before making landfall on the Chinese mainland.

China’s National Meteorological Centre said the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal region between Zhuhai and Zhanjiang cities in Guangdong province between midday and evening on Wednesday.

People watch huge waves crash ashore as Ragasa triggers heavy rain in Orchid Island, Taiwan
People watch huge waves crash ashore as Ragasa triggers heavy rain in Orchid Island, Taiwan (Reuters)
People navigate a flooded road following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa in Apalit region of Pampanga province in the Philippines
People navigate a flooded road following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa in Apalit region of Pampanga province in the Philippines (Reuters)
Ragasa brings heavy rain in Taipei, Taiwan
Ragasa brings heavy rain in Taipei, Taiwan (AP)
A man walks past a restaurant with sealed windows as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong
A man walks past a restaurant with sealed windows as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong (AFP/Getty)
People walk in the rain caused by Ragasa in Taipei, Taiwan
People walk in the rain caused by Ragasa in Taipei, Taiwan (AP)

People were seen wading through flooded roads in the Pampanga and Cagayan province in the Philippines where gale force winds also toppled trees and electric poles.

A motorist with a dog wades through a flooded road, following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa, in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines
A motorist with a dog wades through a flooded road, following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa, in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines (REUTERS)
Residents walk past a fallen electric post along a road in Calayan island, Cagayan province
Residents walk past a fallen electric post along a road in Calayan island, Cagayan province (AFP/Getty)

The typhoon also triggered landslides that damaged houses and roads.

Two men negotiate a landslide due to Typhoon Ragasa in Uyugan, Batanes province, northern Philippines
Two men negotiate a landslide due to Typhoon Ragasa in Uyugan, Batanes province, northern Philippines (AP)
A man stands beside a damaged road due to Typhoon Ragasa in Uyugan, Batanes province, northern Philippines
A man stands beside a damaged road due to Typhoon Ragasa in Uyugan, Batanes province, northern Philippines (AP)

Ragasa, the strongest storm this year, was packing maximum sustained winds near the centre of about 137mph, Hong Kong’s observatory said, adding that it was expected to move west-northwest at about 14mph across South China Sea’s northern part.

Satellite image shows Ragasa as it develops and nears Hong Kong and mainland China
Satellite image shows Ragasa as it develops and nears Hong Kong and mainland China (NOAA)
People queue to pay in a supermarket as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong
People queue to pay in a supermarket as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong (AFP/Getty)
Stacked sandbags are laid in an alley in the coastal village of Lei Yue Mun as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong
Stacked sandbags are laid in an alley in the coastal village of Lei Yue Mun as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong (AFP/Getty)
A large wave breaks behind a lifeguard tower at a beach as Ragasa moves towards Hong Kong
A large wave breaks behind a lifeguard tower at a beach as Ragasa moves towards Hong Kong (AFP/Getty)

The typhoon’s expected path takes it towards the coast of Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse in southern China.

Footage from areas hit by the storm show residents taking preventive measures by putting sandbags and barriers at their doors and taping windows and glass doors to lessen its winds.

A restaurant with tapped windows in Zhuhai area of Guangdong province, China
A restaurant with tapped windows in Zhuhai area of Guangdong province, China (AFP/Getty)

In Hong Kong, hundreds of flights were cancelled as Shenzhen airport authorities said they would halt all flights from Tuesday night, when the storm was likely to intensify in the region.

A pedestrian takes pictures at the Victoria Harbor waterfront ahead of the arrival of Ragasa in Hong Kong
A pedestrian takes pictures at the Victoria Harbor waterfront ahead of the arrival of Ragasa in Hong Kong (AP)

Macao evacuated residents and tourists in several areas and closed bridges on Tuesday, anticipating Ragasa to pass within 62 miles to the south of the city on Wednesday morning.

