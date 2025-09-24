Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After making its way through the Philippines, Super Typhoon Ragasa is hurtling towards southern China, where authorities are bracing for landfall by one of the strongest storms in years.

In the Philippines, disaster response officials said floods and landslides triggered by Ragasa killed at least three people and left five missing.

In southern China and Hong Kong, authorities shut down schools and businesses as they prepared for the super typhoon to make landfall.

Ragasa is expected to remain in the South China Sea at least into Wednesday, passing south of Taiwan and Hong Kong before making landfall on the Chinese mainland.

China’s National Meteorological Centre said the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal region between Zhuhai and Zhanjiang cities in Guangdong province between midday and evening on Wednesday.

open image in gallery People watch huge waves crash ashore as Ragasa triggers heavy rain in Orchid Island, Taiwan ( Reuters )

open image in gallery People navigate a flooded road following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa in Apalit region of Pampanga province in the Philippines ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Ragasa brings heavy rain in Taipei, Taiwan ( AP )

open image in gallery A man walks past a restaurant with sealed windows as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery People walk in the rain caused by Ragasa in Taipei, Taiwan ( AP )

People were seen wading through flooded roads in the Pampanga and Cagayan province in the Philippines where gale force winds also toppled trees and electric poles.

open image in gallery A motorist with a dog wades through a flooded road, following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa, in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Residents walk past a fallen electric post along a road in Calayan island, Cagayan province ( AFP/Getty )

The typhoon also triggered landslides that damaged houses and roads.

open image in gallery Two men negotiate a landslide due to Typhoon Ragasa in Uyugan, Batanes province, northern Philippines ( AP )

open image in gallery A man stands beside a damaged road due to Typhoon Ragasa in Uyugan, Batanes province, northern Philippines ( AP )

Ragasa, the strongest storm this year, was packing maximum sustained winds near the centre of about 137mph, Hong Kong’s observatory said, adding that it was expected to move west-northwest at about 14mph across South China Sea’s northern part.

open image in gallery Satellite image shows Ragasa as it develops and nears Hong Kong and mainland China ( NOAA )

open image in gallery People queue to pay in a supermarket as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Stacked sandbags are laid in an alley in the coastal village of Lei Yue Mun as Ragasa approaches Hong Kong ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery A large wave breaks behind a lifeguard tower at a beach as Ragasa moves towards Hong Kong ( AFP/Getty )

The typhoon’s expected path takes it towards the coast of Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse in southern China.

Footage from areas hit by the storm show residents taking preventive measures by putting sandbags and barriers at their doors and taping windows and glass doors to lessen its winds.

open image in gallery A restaurant with tapped windows in Zhuhai area of Guangdong province, China ( AFP/Getty )

In Hong Kong, hundreds of flights were cancelled as Shenzhen airport authorities said they would halt all flights from Tuesday night, when the storm was likely to intensify in the region.

open image in gallery A pedestrian takes pictures at the Victoria Harbor waterfront ahead of the arrival of Ragasa in Hong Kong ( AP )

Macao evacuated residents and tourists in several areas and closed bridges on Tuesday, anticipating Ragasa to pass within 62 miles to the south of the city on Wednesday morning.