Singapore cyclist struck by stray bullet during army’s live-fire exercises

A man cycling with his friends in a restricted forest in Singapore was struck by a stray bullet during live-firing exercises by the armed forces, the country’s defence ministry said.

The man, 42, sustained a gunshot wound after a bullet slug got lodged in his left lower back on Sunday in the central part of the city state, the police said on Monday.

The police said the man was cycling in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Singapore’s largest protected area, with his friends at 11.40am.

He was between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir in the forest area when the stray bullet hit him.

At the same time, a live fire drill was underway in the area, which had been restricted for public entry, and signage was displayed along the trails.

“The public is not allowed to access that particular area, which has signage warning against unauthorised entry into a live-firing area,” the police said.

The man was rushed to the National University Hospital by his friends, and the police was informed of the incident.

The man received treatment for his not life threatening injury at the hospital, police said.

The Ministry of Defence said the area had been restricted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for the live-firing.

The drills, which were taking place 2.3km away from where the incident happened, stand suspended.

“During the time of the incident, an authorised live-firing activity was being conducted by the SAF at its Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km away,” the ministry said.

“The SAF is working closely with the police and other relevant authorities to further investigate the circumstances of the incident. As a precautionary measure, live-firing activities at the Nee Soon 500m Range have been suspended,” it added.

The police said the investigation in the case is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.