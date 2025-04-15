Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of general elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singapore’s president Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday, setting the stage for general election as the prime minister prepares to seek a mandate cost of living concerns.

Prime minister Lawrence Wong’s office announced that Nomination Day, when candidates formally submit their intent to run for office, will be on 23 April.

The specific date for the voting could be announced within hours.

Victory is virtually assured to the city-state's long-ruling People's Action Party, which has led Singapore since its independence in 1965.

The upcoming contest would be the first general election being found under the leadership of Mr Wong, who has sought to reach out to disgruntled younger voters.

He launched a "Forward Singapore" plan that aims to give Singaporeans a say in how to develop a more balanced, vibrant and inclusive agenda for the next generation.

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer at a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa in October last year ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

High costs of living remain one of the top concerns for voters as one of the world's wealthiest nations has also become one of the most expensive cities to live in.

The 52-year-old leader of the party turned to offering cash handouts and social welfare programs to help people cope with the economic difficulties that became worse after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party is set to field more than 30 new candidates to refresh the party.

Mr Wong has warned that "who you have in the cockpit matters" amid economic uncertainties as US tariffs hit the global trading system.

"The biggest contest we face isn't between political parties, it's Singapore vs the world," Mr Wong said in a Facebook post earlier this week. "Our mission... is clear: to keep our nation a shining beacon of stability, progress and hope."

A year ago, Mr Wong took over from Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down from the post after two decades at the helm.

Mr Lee's departure marked the end of a political dynasty founded by his father, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister, who transformed the former colonial trading post into one of the world’s wealthiest nations over his 31-year tenure.