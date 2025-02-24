Shariah court sentences men to public caning for having gay sex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Islamic Shariah court has sentenced two men to public caning for engaging in gay sex.

The couple, aged 24 and 18, were apprehended on November 7 2024 in Aceh, Indonesia.

Vigilantes, suspecting the men of being gay, had broken into their rented room where they saw them naked and embracing.

The judge, Sakwanah – who, like many Indonesians, is known by a single name – stated that the two college students were “legally and convincingly” proven to have had gay sex.

They would receive 85 and 80 strokes of the cane, respectively.

“During the trial it was proven that the defendants committed illicit acts, including kissing and having sex,” the judge said.

“As Muslims, the defendants should uphold the Shariah law that prevails in Aceh.”

The panel of judges chose not to impose the maximum sentence of 100 lashes because the men were outstanding students, polite in court, cooperated with authorities, and had no prior convictions.

Prosecutors had demanded 80 strokes each, but the judges decided on a harsher punishment for the older man, believing he encouraged and provided a place for sexual relations.

open image in gallery The men were sentenced by Judge Sakwanah ( AP )

Both prosecutors and the lawyers for the two men said they accepted the sentence and will not appeal.

Aceh is considered more devout than other areas of Muslim-majority Indonesia and is the only province allowed to observe a version of Islamic Shariah law.

Indonesia’s secular central government granted Aceh the right to implement Islamic Shariah law in 2006 as part of a peace deal to end a separatist war. A religious police and court system have been established, and the new law is a significant strengthening of Shariah in the region. Each year since then, more than 100 people have been publicly caned.

Aceh implemented an expansion of Islamic bylaws and criminal code in 2015 that extended Shariah law to the province’s non-Muslims, who account for about 1 per cent of the population, and allows up to 100 lashes for morality offences including gay sex and sex between unmarried people.

This will be the third time that Aceh has caned people for homosexuality.

Caning is also a punishment in Aceh for gambling, drinking alcohol, women who wear tight clothes and men who skip Friday prayers.

Human rights groups have criticised the law, saying it violates international treaties signed by Indonesia protecting the rights of minorities.

Indonesia’s national criminal code doesn’t regulate homosexuality, and the central government doesn’t have the power to strike down Shariah law in Aceh. However, an earlier version of the law that called for people to be stoned to death for adultery was dropped because of pressure from the central government.