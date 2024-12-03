Fresh tensions as Russian attack submarine shadowed in waters off Philippines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tensions between Russia and the Philippines escalated as the Philippine military deployed a navy ship and air force planes to shadow a Russian submarine in the South China Sea last week, security officials said.

Philippine Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said a Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on 28 November, with the waters considered to be a part of Manila’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

It was first contacted in response to a Philippine Navy’s two-way radio inquiry when it was spotted in Manila’s waters. The officials aboard the submarine said it was en route home to the Russian eastern city of Vladivostok after participating in a joint exercise with the Malaysian Navy, Jonathan Malaya, assistant director-general of the National Security Council, said.

Manila downplayed the presence of the Russian submarine in international waters, granting it the status of other foreign ships who have the right of “innocent passage”.

However, tensions surged again when the submarine was spotted about 80 nautical miles (148km) off the Philippine province of Mindoro, Mr Malaya said.

The submarine was sighted after it surfaced due to weather-related conditions, he said.

Philippine Navy frigate Jose Rizal established radio contact with the Russian submarine, which confirmed its identity as UFA 490 and its intent.

“The Russian vessel stated it was awaiting improved weather conditions before proceeding to Vladivostok, Russia,” Mr Trinidad said, without elaborating on why it was in the area.

"All of that is very concerning," president Ferdinand Marcos Jr said when asked about the submarine. "Any intrusion into the West Philippine Sea, of our EEZ, of our baselines is very worrisome. So, yes, it’s just another one."

The leader referred to the South China Sea by using its Filipino name where his country, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and other coastal states have faced an increasingly aggressive China, which claims the busy waterway virtually in its entirety.

On Monday, the Philippines coast guard said that a Chinese military helicopter flew close to fishing boats manned by Filipinos in a "dangerous act of harassment" last week at Iroquois Reef, a disputed fishing area in the South China Sea.

Two Philippine coast guard patrol ships have been deployed to the area to protect Filipino fishermen, coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese officials.

The South China Sea is seeing an increasing spike in territorial confrontations, particularly between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces, starting last year has prompted closer surveillance by the United States and other Western governments of the key global trade route.