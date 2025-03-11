Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte arrested on Interpol warrant for ‘crimes against humanity’
Former leader accused of overseeing nearly 4,000 executions during his anti-drug operations
Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on an Interpol warrant from the International Criminal Court for allegedly committing crimes against humanity.
Mr Duterte was taken into custody in Manila on Tuesday after the warrant was served upon his return from a trip to Hong Kong, the presidential palace said in a statement.
Mr Duterte, 79, a divisive figure who led the Philippines from June 2016 to June 2022, was being investigated by the ICC over allegations that his administration oversaw the execution of around 4,000 people during anti-drug operations in the country.
Most of those killed were poor Filipinos living in urban areas.
Human rights groups have long claimed that the actual number of dead could be far higher than reported.
The presidential palace said the Philippine National Police executed the arrest warrant and escorted Mr Duterte. “The former president and his entourage are in good health and have been examined by government doctors,” it said.
“They have assured him that he is in good condition. The PNP officers who executed the warrant were confirmed to be wearing body cameras.”
More follows
