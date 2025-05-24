Why Filipinos are upset at removal of beloved cat from hiking trail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A feral white cat, often spotted on Philippines’ third-highest mountain peak, has been removed by authorities, sparking a flurry of online protests from the animal’s fans.

Pugal, the cat with distinct orange markings seen on Mount Pulag in northern Philippines, became popular after her photos were shared online by hikers and campers who stopped to play with her.

Photos of Pugal also showed it entering the campsites where hikers often called her the orange tabby of Mount Pugal.

However, the cat was confirmed to have been removed from the area by environmental officials who said the area was a protected landscape due to its rich biodiversity.

Cats are categorised as an invasive species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

( Facebook/Furvent Animal Rescue and Advocacy )

“Pugal is now being taken care of by one of our Pulag Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) staff. A veterinarian is being sent to check on the cat,” the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The move came shortly after a local outlet – Cordillera Sun – called the cat “an invasive predator that needs to be removed from the area”.

“Is it cute and adorable? Yes. But it’s also an unwanted predator. It’s an invasive species that hunts down native and endemic wildlife that live within the Mount Pulag Protected Landscape. These include birds, small mammals like cloud rats, and small reptiles,” the outlet wrote.

This has caused the celebrity cat’s followers to condemn the move.

“Lol haha a harmless small animal is a threat now? I think your concerns are misdirected, DENR. There are TONS of problems to focus on,” said a Facebook user on the post by DENR.

Another user commented: “It is deeply disappointing that while animals simply try to enjoy their natural habitats, some tourists continue to damage these ecosystems through careless behaviour and pollution.”

“Environmental expert say cats should not be allowed to roam free in the wild because they pose significant threat to native wildlife and ecosystem. We also cannot be sure that they would be safe from larger wildlife and predators when left on their own. They can be exposed to different kinds of illnesses, or be a carrier of diseases into the wild,” Heidi Marquez-Caguioa, programme director of the Animal Kingdom Foundation, was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Animal welfare organisation Furvent Animal Rescue and Advocacy, located near Mount Pulag, said they have played a role in the cat’s rescue. The cat is now reported to be in good health and will be receiving veterinary check-ups, said Lovely Tuazon, founder of Furvent.