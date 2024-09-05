Jump to content

Watch live as Pope Francis holds Holy Mass in Jakarta after calling for climate change action

Oliver Browning
Thursday 05 September 2024 05:33
Watch live as Pope Francis holds Holy Mass in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday 5 September.

The pontiff today invited Muslims and Catholics to push global leaders to confront the dangers of climate change and extremism, and spoke of the common roots of different religious beliefs as he visited Southeast Asia’s largest mosque.

In a day laden with religious symbolism on his trip to Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, the pope issued a joint declaration with the national grand imam and other local faith leaders that called for “decisive action”.

“The human exploitation of creation, our common home, has contributed to climate change, leading to various destructive consequences such as natural disasters, global warming and unpredictable weather patterns,” read the declaration, formally signed by Francis and Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar.

The pope is visiting Indonesia through Friday, as part of an ambitious 12-day journey to four countries across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Francis also spoke to an inter-religious gathering held outside the mosque’s main entrance, which opened with a young woman offering a plaintive singing of a passage from the Koran.

