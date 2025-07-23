Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Filipino couple didn’t let a typhoon deter them from celebrating their wedding day.

Despite knee-high water flooding their church, Filipino couple Jade Rick Verdillo and Jamaica Aguilar decided to go ahead with their scheduled wedding. The couple exchanged their vows on Tuesday in front of friends and family inside the historic Barasoain Church in Malolos in Bulacan province, according to reports.

open image in gallery Bride Jamaica Agular prepares to enter the flooded Barasoain church for her wedding in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on Tuesday, 22 July 2025 ( AP )

The church had flooded after relentless rains, intensified by Typhoon Wipha, swept across the region as part of a deluge that submerged large swathes of the Philippines.

The couple had anticipated the risk but refused to let it derail their plans.

“We just mustered enough courage,” Mr Verdillo told the Associated Press.

“We decided today because it is a sacrifice in itself. But there will [be] more sacrifices if we don’t push through today.”

open image in gallery Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo, centre, and Jamaica Aguilar pose with a kiss as guests cheer at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines ( AP )

Ms Aguilar glided down the aisle in a flowing white gown, her train trailing across the water, as Mr Verdillo stood waiting at the altar, solemn and proud in his traditional Barong Tagalog – a traditional Filipino formal garment worn by men.

They have been together for ten years.

open image in gallery Guests attend a wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines ( AP )

The pictures from the wedding showed guests with rolled-up trousers wading through knee-deep water.

Inside the flooded Barasoain Church, pews stood partially submerged as friends and family sat with water lapping at their ankles.

open image in gallery A wedding guest holds a flower during the wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on Tuesday, 22 July 2025 ( AP )

The groom said: “I feel that challenges won’t be over. It’s just a test. This is just one of the struggles that we’ve overcome.”

The photos also captured the bride’s train floating on the water, a child offering flowers barefoot, and guests smiling through the flood.

open image in gallery Groomsmen and guests stand knee deep in floodwaters wearing the traditional Barong Tagalog at Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines ( AP )

Despite the storm, family and friends waded through floodwaters inside the church to attend the ceremony.

“You will see love prevailed because even against weather, storm, rains, floods, the wedding continued,” said Jiggo Santos, a wedding guest.

“It’s an extraordinary wedding.”

On 30 July 2023, another Filipino couple, Dianne Victoriano and Paulo Padilla, were also married in the flood-hit Barasoain Church, wading through ankle-deep water to exchange vows.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, more than 80,000 people remain in emergency shelters following weekend floods and landslides that killed at least three people.