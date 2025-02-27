Philippine police rescue kidnapped Chinese student after grisly ransom ordeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philippine police have rescued a 14-year-old Chinese student who was abducted by a criminal gang led by Chinese nationals.

The gang had brutally murdered his driver and severed a part of his finger to pressure his family into paying a hefty ransom, officials said on Wednesday.

According to interior secretary Jonvic Remulla, the student’s parents refused to comply with the kidnappers’ demands.

As law enforcement closed in on their getaway vehicle, the gang panicked and abandoned the teenager on a busy street in metropolitan Manila on Tuesday night.

Some of the kidnappers were identified as former Filipino police officers and soldiers.

The abduction of the student on 20 February, shortly after he left his British school in Manila, had caused widespread alarm due to its violence.

Mr Remulla told reporters both the student’s family and the Chinese mastermind behind the kidnapping were reportedly involved in highly profitable online gambling operations, which thrived under former president Rodrigo Duterte but were shut down last year by his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The online gambling outfits, which operated in the Philippines, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, catered to large numbers of clients in China, where gambling is prohibited.

open image in gallery In this image made from video provided by RTVM, Filipino interior secretary Jonvic Remulla points to a finger when referring to which finger of the Chinese student was cut off after being kidnapped by a Chinese-led gang, at a press briefing in Manila, Wednesday, 26 February 2025 ( RTVM via AP )

"We know that this crime involved a Chinese against a Chinese,” Mr Remulla said, adding that the student’s family and the kidnappers communicated in Chinese via the WeChat app.

After the closure of illegal gambling outfits in the Philippines, some turned to other crimes, including kidnapping, Mr Remulla said. Officials said online cryptocurrency sites, love and investment scams remained a threat.

In a bid to pressure the student’s family to pay a ransom of $20m, which was later reduced to $1m, the kidnappers cut off the tip of the small finger in the victim’s right hand and sent a video of the gruesome act to his parents, Mr Remulla said.

The student’s driver was killed and later found in an abandoned vehicle, where crucial evidence, including cellphone numbers, were found. The suspects apparently tried to leave the vehicle in a haste, Mr Remulla said. The kidnappers have been identified and were being hunted, Mr Remulla and police officials said.