Independent
Former Philippines mayor on the run finally arrested after police chase across four countries

Alice Guo fled Philippines in July amid investigation into allegations of being a Chinese spy

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 04 September 2024 07:42
Comments
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Senate Social Media Unit, then Bamban mayor, Alice Guo, speaks during the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality inquiry on the alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud operation in Angeles, Pampanga province held at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Philippines on 22 May 2024
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Senate Social Media Unit, then Bamban mayor, Alice Guo, speaks during the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality inquiry on the alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud operation in Angeles, Pampanga province held at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Philippines on 22 May 2024 (via AP)

A former mayor from the Philippines accused of spying for China and money laundering has been arrested in Indonesia after weeks on the run.

Philippine authorities pursued Alice Guo across four countries since she vanished in July amid an investigation into these activities in her hometown of Bamban.

“This development has been verified by our counterparts in Immigration, who have confirmed that Ms Guo is currently in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri,” the Philippines’ Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms Guo, who denies the accusations, is also accused of being a Chinese spy under the alias Guo Hua Ping.

She was apprehended near midnight on Tuesday in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia, authorities in Manilla said.

Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr said her arrest is “a warning to those who attempt to evade justice”.

He wrote on Facebook: “Such is an exercise in futility. The arm of the law is long and it will reach you.” He said the former mayor will be flown into the Philippines on Wednesday itself.

Last month, Philippine law enforcement agencies, including the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), collectively filed multiple money laundering charges against Ms Guo and 35 others with the Department of Justice.

The AMLC alleged that Ms Guo and her associates laundered over 100 million pesos (approximately £1.3m) in illicit proceeds.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s law minister Supratman Andi Agtas said that Ms Guo will be deported, but the time of deportation is still to be determined, according to Reuters.

Ms Guo, who was ousted as mayor of Bamban town in Tarlac province, fled the country in July, travelling to Malaysia and Singapore before arriving in Indonesia in August using her Philippine passport, according to the Philippines anti-crime agency.

A Senate investigation was launched in May after authorities raided a casino in Bamban town in March, revealing what law enforcement described as scams operating from a facility built on land partially owned by the mayor.

Additional reporting with agencies

