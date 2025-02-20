Village offers cash bounty for mosquitos amid dengue outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A village in the densely populated Philippines capital region launched a battle against dengue Wednesday by offering a token bounty to residents for captured mosquitos — dead or alive.

The initiative, launched Wednesday in the Addition Hills village of Mandaluyong City, comes amid heightened concern following a dengue outbreak declared in nearby Quezon City.

The unusual strategy underscores the growing alarm over the mosquito-borne illness. Eight areas in the region have reported a spike in dengue infections, adding to a national tally of 28,234 cases this year – a 40% increase compared to the same period last year, according to health department figures. The outbreak declared in Quezon City on Saturday followed ten deaths, predominantly children, out of 1,769 reported infections.

Addition Hills, a densely populated urban village with over 100,000 residents, has already implemented clean-up drives, unclogged canals, and launched hygiene campaigns. However, following the deaths of two young students and a surge in cases to 42 this year, village leader Carlito Cernal introduced the mosquito bounty to bolster their efforts.

open image in gallery A container with mosquito larvas, captured by a resident, waits for inspection in Mandaluyong city ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“There was an alarm,” Cernal told The Associated Press. “I found a way."

Residents will get a reward of one Philippines peso (just over 1 cent) for every five mosquitos or mosquito larva they turn in, Cernal said.

Critics warned the strategy could backfire if desperate people start breeding mosquitoes for the reward. Cernal said that was unlikely because the campaign would be terminated as soon as the uptick in cases eases.

As the campaign began, about a dozen mosquito hunters showed up at the village office. Miguel Labag, a 64-year-old scavenger, handed a jug with 45 dark mosquito larvas squirming in some water and received a reward of nine pesos (15 cents).

“This is a big help,” Labag said, smiling. “I can buy coffee.”

open image in gallery A mosquito, captured by a resident, flies to a glass enclosure with a UV light trap in Mandaluyong city ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide. It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and rashes, and in severe cases can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure. While there is no specific treatment for the illness, medical care to maintain a person’s fluid levels is seen as critical.

Officials in another village in Quezon City were considering releasing swarms of frogs to eat mosquitoes.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said it’s crucial to clean up mosquito breeding sites, and for anyone who might be infected to seek immediate medical attention. Despite an increase in dengue infections, the Philippines has managed to maintain low mortality rates, he said.

Dengue cases surged unexpectedly ahead of the rainy season, which starts in June, likely because of intermittent downpours that have left stagnant pools of water where dengue-causing mosquitos can breed, Health Undersecretary Alberto Domingo said, adding that climate change was likely contributing to off-season downpours.