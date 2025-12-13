Philippines says fishermen injured by Chinese coast guard’s water cannons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese coast guard ships used powerful water cannons and blocking maneuvers against 20 Philippine fishing boats off a disputed South China Sea shoal, injuring three Filipinos and damaging two of their boats in a life-threatening assault, the Philippine coast guard said Saturday.

Chinese coast guard personnel aboard smaller rubber boats later deliberately cut the anchor lines of several of the Philippine boats Friday afternoon off Sabina Shoal, “endangering the vessels and their crews amid strong currents and high waves,” the coast guard said.

Chinese officials did not immediately comment on the latest reported flare-up of the long-unresolved territorial disputes in the South China Sea, but they have vowed to defend their claimed territories at all costs.

The South China Sea, a key global trade route, is claimed virtually in its entirety by China despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that declared Beijing's expansive claim invalid based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China dismissed the ruling as a sham and continues to defy it.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard personnel treat wounded fishermen inside their vessel at the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, 13 Dec 2025

Two Philippine coast guard ships were deployed to help the Filipinos off Sabina but faced dangerous blocking maneuvers by the Chinese coast guard. One of the Chinese ships approached as close as 35 yards (105 feet) to one of the Philippine ships at nighttime, Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said in an online news briefing.

"The Chinese coast guard is now targeting ordinary fishermen, ordinary civilians and they are endangering the lives of the Filipino fishermen," Tarriela said.

“Despite these unprofessional and unlawful interferences, the Philippine coast guard successfully reached the fishermen this morning and provided immediate medical attention to the injured along with essential supplies,” the Philippine coast guard said Saturday, suggesting tensions had eased.

The Philippine coast guard called on the Chinese coast guard "to adhere to internationally recognized standards of conduct, prioritizing the preservation of life at sea over pretensions of law enforcement that jeopardize the lives of innocent fishermen.”

The United States has no claims in the South China Sea but it has repeatedly warned that it is obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, including coast guard personnel, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack including in the disputed waters.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are also involved in the territorial disputes, long considered an Asian flashpoint.