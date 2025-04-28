Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mount Bulusan, an active volcano in central Philippines, erupted early on Monday, sending ash 4.5 km into the sky.

The eruption was phreatic, or steam-driven, lasting 24 minutes from 4.36am local time, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed.

It produced a plume that reached 4.5km in height, triggering ashfall in Cogon and Bolos in Irosin, as well as in Puting Sapa, Guruyan, Buraburan, and Tulatula Sur in Juban, according to Rappler.

Phivolcs raised its alert level from 0 to 1, indicating low-level volcanic unrest and the risk of phreatic eruptions.

Scientists say that a phreatic eruption occurs when water beneath the earth’s surface comes into contact with hot magma or rocks, causing it to rapidly turn into steam and explode.

These eruptions are steam-driven, ejecting ash, gas, and debris, but do not involve new magma.

In the lead-up to the eruption on Monday, which took place between 4.36am and 5.00am, Phivolcs had detected 53 volcanic earthquakes over a 24-hour period, signalling increasing underground activity, according to Reuters.

About 15 minutes prior to the eruption, local government officials reported hearing “rumbling sounds”, which were also detected by Phivolcs’ infrasound sensors.

open image in gallery A handout photo made available by the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office (SPIO) shows motorists maneuvering along a road covered with volcanic ash from the Bulusan volcano, in the town of Juban, Sorsogon province, Philippines, 28 April 2025. The Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon province, about 570 kilometres south of Manila, erupted on 28 April, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), and its plumes reached 4,500 meters high ( EPA )

Bulusan Volcano, situated in Sorsogon province, is approximately 400 km southeast of the Philippine capital, Manila, and is one of the country’s most active volcanic sites.

Phivolcs also urged residents to remain vigilant within an expanded 2-kilometre danger zone on the volcano’s south-east flank, warning of the risk of ejected rocks, debris, rock falls and avalanches.

open image in gallery A handout photo made available by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) shows ash and smoke rising from the Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon province, Philippines, 28 April 2025 ( EPA )

It added that ashfall had been reported in several nearby communities.

Civil aviation authorities were also instructed to alert pilots to avoid flying near Bulusan’s summit, due to the potential hazards posed by volcanic ash and sudden explosive events.

Phivolcs has also warned that more phreatic eruptions are possible, with potential hazards including pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), ballistic projectiles, rockfalls, avalanches, and ashfall.

PDCs are “hazardous mixtures of hot volcanic gas, ash, and fragmented rock” that travel down volcanic slopes at high speeds.