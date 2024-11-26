Street artist calls out AirAsia for using his work on aircraft without permission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic, known for creating stunning street murals in Malaysia’s Penang, has unexpectedly discovered that his work is being used as livery on an AirAsia plane without his permission.

The artwork titled Children On A Bicycle is one of his most well-known murals which he painted in 2012. The mural, along with his other works across George Town in Penang, draws tourists from all over the world.

The artist posted a picture from 22 November of the aircraft with his mural on social media. He tagged AirAsia and its founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and said: “I think we need to talk.”

Zacharevic’s mural is displayed on the front section of the fuselage. “I first noticed it on my friend’s Instagram story, and then I saw it myself at the airport on Friday,” he told The Straits Times.

He was not approached by the airline for permission to use his artwork and it wasn’t even the first time they used his work without seeking his approval, he said.

“I have contacted them in the past but there was no positive outcome,” he added.

open image in gallery Children On A Bicycle by Ernest Zacharevic ( Ernest Zacharevic )

open image in gallery Artist Ernest Zacharevic has contacted AirAsia but received no response ( Ernest Zacharevic )

The artist, who is based in Penang, said on Monday that his team reached out to AirAsia but it proved “difficult to get through the many corporate layers to the correct person”.

He was also hoping AirAsia would contact him via his ZACH Studio, he told Malay Mail, adding that he was not sure how many of the aircraft featured his work. Although he had seen only one, he said, “I am guessing there are a few of them”.

Zacharevic painted Children On A Bicycle, along with Boy on Motorcycle and Boy on Chair, at the 2012 George Town Festival. He has been likened to the famous British street artist Banksy, and one of his works featuring a woman carrying a Chanel bag walking and a man with a knife on the other side of the wall was painted over by local officials in 2013.

“My paintings are always a response to whatever social environment I get exposed to,” Zacharevic told the BBC. “I noticed many people just feel extremely unsafe. Everyone I talked to – no matter what their situation – would say, ‘Take care of yourself and hide your bag.’”

The Independent has reached out to AirAsia for a comment.