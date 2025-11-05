Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a popular Taiwanese influencer has been reclassified as a homicide nearly two weeks after she was found unresponsive in a Kuala Lumpur hotel bathtub.

Malaysian police have detained rapper and filmmaker Namewee, who found Iris Hsieh on 22 October, and launched a murder investigation into what was initially deemed a non-suspicious “sudden death”, officials said on Wednesday.

Namewee, 42, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, says he found Hsieh unresponsive in the bathroom and administered CPR, before calling the emergency services at around 12.30pm.

Hsieh, 31, had landed in Malaysia on 20 October, reportedly to collaborate on a video project with Namewee.

The late influencer, whose real name was Hsieh Yu-hsin, was known by her fans as the “nurse goddess”. She featured in Namewee’s 2020 music video “China Reggaeton”.

She had built a large following on social media in Taiwan, with more than half a million followers on Instagram alone, before moving into modelling and content creation.

open image in gallery Iris Hsieh was known by her fans as the ‘nurse goddess ( Iris Hsieh/Instagram )

Namewee is known for his controversial music, including politically charged satire. He studied mass communication at Taiwan’s Ming Chuan University and started releasing songs on YouTube in 2007. He first gained attention with his rap-parody of Malaysia’s national anthem, “Negarakuku”, which stirred both public outrage and police scrutiny.

He has been repeatedly rebuked and banned, especially after his 2021 single “Fragile” satirised Chinese nationalism and was blocked in the country.

He has faced legal action in Malaysia as well, including detention over videos deemed offensive to religious sensibilities.

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam confirmed that Namewee had been remanded in custody until 10 November to assist with the investigation, Malay Mail reported.

Namewee arrived at the Dang Wangi police station at 1.10am on Wednesday to lodge a report and assist with the investigation, according to his lawyer Joshua Tay.

open image in gallery Namewee posted a video on Instagram showing him at the police station ( Instagram/Namewee )

He posted a video on Instagram showing him at the police station and insisting that he was cooperating.

“I will fully assist the police in their investigations and be accountable to the public and the family of the deceased,” he said in Chinese, according to a translation by the Straits Times.

“I will not run. When I was wanted seven times in the past, I turned up on my own each time, never running away.”

The rapper denied reports he had been evading police, noting that he travelled from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur for the appointment.

Police said that on the day of Hsieh’s death, Namewee had been arrested for alleged drug possession and use after nine blue pills believed to be ecstasy were found in his hotel room and a urine test returned positives for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine, and the main cannabis psychoactive compound THC, according to Channel News Asia.

He was charged on 24 October and released on bail. The next hearing is scheduled for 18 December.

Namewee denied using or possessing drugs and in a statement on Instagram on 2 November said: “I did not take drugs, nor did I possess any. At most, I’ve just been drinking a little more lately. Those who believe me will do so; those who don’t, won’t.”

He has also denied any involvement in Hsieh’s death and claimed the emergency response was delayed. “The ambulance took nearly an hour to arrive,” he said. “I honestly don’t know what the point of calling 999. When I called to ask, I even got scolded.”

open image in gallery Namewee first gained attention with his rap-parody of Malaysia’s national anthem ‘Negarakuku’ ( Instagram/Namewee )

Hsieh’s autopsy and toxicology results are yet to be disclosed and the cause of her death remains under investigation. The body has been released to her family.

The influencer’s death is driving speculation in both Taiwan and Malaysia. Her talent manager, known as Chris, has accused Namewee of giving conflicting information to police.

“Statements by Malaysian police revealed a completely different version of the truth, a clear contradiction to previous claims and public statements made by Namewee,” Chris said in an online post on Sunday, according to the South China Morning Post.

Under Malaysian law, a conviction for murder carries either the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison in addition to at least 12 strokes of the cane.

For the drug charges Namewee is facing, a guilty ruling can lead to imprisonment of up to five years and nine cane strokes.