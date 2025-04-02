After Thailand quake, rescue dogs provide solace to searching families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid the wreckage of a collapsed building in Bangkok, families of missing workers grapple with grief and uncertainty. A makeshift shelter nearby offers solace, but the air remains thick with anxiety as they await news of their loved ones.

The building collapse, a tragic consequence of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, has claimed at least 22 lives in Bangkok, with 15 of those victims found at the site of the high-rise.

About 70 workers remain missing.

Moments of levity pierce the sombre atmosphere as a team of golden retrievers, taking a break from their rescue efforts, bring smiles to the faces of the waiting relatives. The playful dogs offer a brief respite from the overwhelming grief.

For those like Pornchai Chaodongbang, the wait is agonising. She has been at the site since Sunday, searching for her missing brother.

Overcome with emotion, she described crying daily and collapsing at the sight of the ruins.

open image in gallery Safari the search and rescue dog soothes relatives of those missing after the earthquake ( AP )

On Tuesday evening, she and dozens of others were visited by Sahara, Safari and Lek, rescue dogs from K9 USAR Thailand, a non-profit that works closely with the Thai government in disaster and humanitarian relief efforts.

Ms Chaodongbang’s face lit up as she played with them. She said her spirit was lifted a little.

“I saw in the news that they were helping the crew up there. I felt a little happier,” she said.

It's the dogs' main job to climb the rubble, sniffing for any sign of humans trapped underneath.

But Alongkot Chukaew, deputy director of the group, said they are also offering emotional support on the side, as his experience working with the dogs in many of their missions showed that they can give moments of comfort to disaster victims.

He saw that happen with Sahara during the rescue mission after the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.

open image in gallery Lek comforts a grieving family ( AP )

“At times when people were feeling down, she walked over to relatives of the victims who were sitting among the rubble. I saw the children come to her, play with her.

“Amid those great losses, it’s a small moment of happiness that can lift their spirits. From that day on, it’s what we have been trying to do during our breaks,” he said.

They chose the dogs that are gentle to visit the relatives, he said.

“I believe their gentleness is what gives a spirit to the relatives. It’s also like making a promise that they will be here with them until all the victims are found.”

Samran Khotchomphun said she has been waiting for her missing grandson and granddaughter since the first day of the collapse. She said she cried through the first three days because she couldn’t cope with the situation.

She said the dogs offered her a brief comfort and hope on day five of the search and rescue operations.

“I told the dogs, please help find them. My hope is hanging on you,” she said.