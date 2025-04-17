Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myanmar’s military junta has pardoned nearly 5,000 prisoners as part of an annual new year’s amnesty, but there are no indications that prominent political prisoners like ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi were among those released.

According to state broadcaster MRTV, 4,893 prisoners were freed by order of General Min Aung Hlaing, who leads the country’s ruling military council.

An additional 13 foreign nationals are to be released and deported, while others will receive reduced sentences. Those convicted of serious crimes such as murder, rape or violations under security-related laws were excluded from the pardons.

The amnesty coincides with Thingyan, Myanmar’s traditional new year festival, and follows a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country’s central region on 28 March, killing more than 3,600 people and levelling ancient pagodas and modern buildings alike.

This year’s celebrations were subdued due to a national mourning period for earthquake victims.

open image in gallery Relatives gather around a bus carrying prisoners being released from Insein prison to commemorate the Buddhist New Year in Yangon on 17 April 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The United Nations and international rights groups had earlier urged the junta to extend the amnesty to political detainees held since a 2021 coup, including Ms Suu Kyi and former president U Win Myint.

“As the traditionally festive season of Thingyan and the start of a new year begins on Sunday in Myanmar, we call for common efforts to assist those in greatest need,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office.

“In this spirit we call on the military to announce a full amnesty for detainees it has incarcerated since February 2021, including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.”

open image in gallery A relative celebrates with a prisoner released from Insein prison to commemorate the Buddhist New Year in Yangon on 17 April 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

As of Thursday evening there was no confirmation that any of the estimated 22,000 political prisoners held in Myanmar were among those released. Many of them were jailed for peaceful protests in the months following the coup under sweeping incitement laws commonly used to suppress dissent.

Relatives of prisoners gathered outside Yangon’s Insein Prison early on Thursday morning in hopes of seeing their loved ones freed. The authorities have not disclosed how many inmates were released from the facility.

open image in gallery Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup ( Reuters )

Myanmar has remained in turmoil since the military overthrew Ms Suu Kyi’s elected government on 1 February 2021, sparking mass protests that evolved into an armed resistance.

The country is now gripped by a civil war, with swathes of territory controlled by ethnic rebel groups and pro-democracy forces.

In a televised new year’s address, General Min Aung Hlaing said the military would accelerate relief and rebuilding in areas affected by the earthquake. The junta has been criticised for shelling areas worst-hit by the disaster, despite rebel groups calling a ceasefire.

open image in gallery Revellers celebrate with water during Myanmar's New Year water festival, locally known as Thingyan, in Yangon on 15 April 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The junta leader reiterated his promise to hold general elections by the end of the year and called on opposition groups to pursue political rather than armed solutions.

Meanwhile, Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), is expected to meet the Myanmar junta chief in Bangkok to discuss a potential extension of the temporary earthquake ceasefire.

His planned meeting has sparked criticism from Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government and ethnic armed groups, who warned it could legitimise the junta’s rule.

"Any unilateral engagement with the military leader – widely regarded as a terrorist – must be approached with the utmost caution," the opposition coalition said in a joint statement.

The ceasefire, which was agreed to by the military on 2 April, has been undermined by continued airstrikes, according to the United Nations and independent monitors.

The junta has been accused of carrying out more than 120 attacks since the devastating quake, over half of which occurred after the truce was meant to take effect.