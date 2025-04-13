Myanmar hit by fresh earthquake during hundreds of aftershocks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Meiktila in central Myanmar on Sunday, adding to the region's recent seismic woes. This latest tremor comes as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that ravaged the same central region on March 28.

The epicentre of Sunday's quake was located approximately halfway between Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, and the capital, Naypyitaw.

Both cities experienced significant damage in last month's earthquake, with Mandalay bearing the brunt of casualties and destruction, and Naypyitaw suffering damage to several government buildings. This new earthquake further complicates ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the region.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties caused by the new quake, one of the strongest of hundreds of aftershocks from the March 28 event.

As of Friday, the death toll from that quake was 3,649, with 5,018 injured, according to Major General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for Myanmar's military government.

A map of Meiktila:

Myanmar's Meteorological Department said Sunday's quake occurred in the area of Wundwin township, 60 miles south of Mandalay, at a depth of 12 miles.

The US Geological Survey estimated the depth at 4.8 miles.

Two Wundwin residents told Associated Press by phone the quake was so strong people rushed out of buildings and that ceilings in some dwellings were damaged.

A resident of Naypyitaw also reached by phone said he did not feel the latest quake.

open image in gallery People clean debris from damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake on March 28, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Those contacted asked not to be named for fear of angering the military government, which prefers to closely control information.

The United Nations last week warned damage caused by the March 28 quake will worsen the existing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, where a civil war had already displaced more than three million people.

It said the quake severely disrupted agricultural production and that a health emergency loomed because many medical facilities in the quake zone were damaged or destroyed.

Sunday's quake occurred on the morning of the first day of the country's three-day Thingyan holiday, which celebrates the traditional new year. Public festivities for the holiday had already been canceled.