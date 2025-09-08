Woman charged with assault after ‘attempting to hug’ Malaysian monarch
Court orders psychiatric evaluation following public security scare in Ipoh
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with assault in Malaysia after attempting to hug the Sultan of Perak during Independence Day celebrations in Ipoh.
Nurhaswani Afni Mohamad Zorki appeared before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan on Monday, where she was charged under sections which deals with assault or use of criminal force. No plea was entered, reported Malay Mail.
The incident took place at about 8.20am on 31 August outside Ipoh Town Hall, where the Perak state-level National Day ceremony was underway.
According to police and witnesses, Ms Nurhaswani, dressed in black, had positioned herself among the dignitaries before rushing the stage as the state anthem was played. She attempted to embrace Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah but was stopped by security personnel, who quickly shielded the ruler and restrained her.
Perak police commissioner Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed that the woman was arrested on the spot. He said investigations revealed she had previous drug-related offences and was under psychiatric supervision, though a drug screening returned negative.
Deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani told the court that findings suggested Ms Nurhaswani “may be suffering from schizophrenia” and requested she be sent for psychiatric observation, reported The Star.
Magistrate Mohd Harith granted the application, ordering a month-long assessment at a hospital in Ulu Kinta. The case will be mentioned again on 8 October.
If convicted, Ms Nurhaswani faces a maximum of three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 1,000 ringgit (£170), or both.
Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said security protocols for Malaysia’s royal families and state leaders will be tightened in response to the incident.
“This will involve bodyguard training and incorporating elements from the Special Actions Unit and commandos, so that protocols are streamlined with officers attached to the istanas [royal palaces] and state governments,” he said, according to The Star.
Commissioner Noor Hisam also appealed for restraint at official events, adding: “We urge the public to respect the country’s official celebrations and not to cause incidents that would spark public concern.”
