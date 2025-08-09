Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Malaysian tourists are in critical but stable condition after being doused with paint thinner and set on fire by an unemployed man outside a shopping centre in Bangkok on Thursday night.

Thai police have arrested a 30-year-old suspect, identified as a former boxer named Varakorn Pubthaisong, who allegedly carried out the attack out of frustration over losing his job.

The incident took place around 10pm on Thursday outside one of Bangkok’s most popular shopping centres. The two victims, 26-year-old Ong Yik Leong and 27-year-old Gan Xiao Zhen, were sitting on the steps of the mall when an assailant approached them from behind and poured the paint thinner from a plastic bottle over them, according to Bangkok Post.

The pair fled in shock but were chased down by the attacker, who then set them alight.

Members of the public intervened and police say the suspect, Mr Varakorn, was detained at the scene. He was handed over to police and is now in custody at Lumpini Police Station.

Lumpini police chief Yingyos Suwanno told repoters that Mr Varakorn had admitted to the attack during questioning. Police said he had recently been dismissed from his job as a security guard and was experiencing stress over his unemployment.

The victims were rushed to hospital with serious burn injuries. Mr Ong was admitted to the intensive care unit at Police General Hospital, while Ms Gan was being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Bong Yik Jui, Malaysia’s acting chargé d’affaires in Thailand, said Mr Ong sustained second-degree burns across his upper body, both front and back. “The injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening,” Mr Bong told Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Ms Gan suffered second-degree burns covering 36 per cent of her body.

Both are now in a critical but stable condition, according to the New Straits Times.

open image in gallery Representational image; The incident took place outside one of Bangkok’s most popular shopping centres, when a man poured paint thinner on two Malaysian tourists and then set them on fire ( AFP via Getty Images )

Foreign minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said: “Both victims are receiving treatment and are in stable condition. However, doctors have advised against their immediate return to Malaysia as burn wounds are pressure-sensitive and must be allowed to dry first.”

He added that the families of both victims were expected to arrive in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon and would receive support from the Malaysian embassy and the foreign ministry’s consular division.

“[The suspect] is currently in Thai police custody, and the embassy is still seeking further clarification from the authorities on the next course of action,” he said about Mr Varakorn.

Police say they are preparing to formally charge Mr Varakorn with assault and will be taking full statements from the victims once their medical condition permits.

“We would take statements from both victims once they are in stable condition,” Pol Col Yingyos told The Star.

The attack was reportedly captured on video, though authorities have not yet confirmed whether the footage will be released.