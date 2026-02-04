Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malaysian authorities closed a restaurant after a viral social media video alleged that its workers were washing leftover food for reuse and resale.

The video, posted on Tuesday, purportedly showed restaurant staff rinsing leftover cooked food, including chicken, mutton and tofu, before placing it in trays for reuse.

The restaurant in Seremban city’s Palm Mall serves a popular Malaysian dish called nasi kandar, according to the Malay Mail.

The person who posted the clip claimed they were visiting the mall and noticed activity behind the restaurant around midnight, the New Straits Times reported. “A worker was washing leftover food like chicken, mutton and tofu, before separating them into trays,” they said.

“This is completely unacceptable and poses a serious health risk to the public.”

When they confronted the workers about the practice, one allegedly acknowledged that the food would be recooked but insisted it was “not dangerous”. Once the video went viral, the Negeri Sembilan state health department confirmed that it had launched an investigation.

“I have just been informed of the incident and have directed officers to the location to conduct an investigation. If the claims made on social media are found to be true, firm action will be taken,” Dr Zuraida Mohamed, health department director, said. “We also advise the public to use the correct channels to lodge formal complaints.”

Authorities later issued a closure order for the restaurant, effective for 14 days, under Malaysia’s Food Act 1983. The law allows health officials to order the immediate closure of any food premises they believe pose a health risk or fail to comply with hygiene requirements, for a period not exceeding 14 days.

The closure is meant to protect consumers and also give operators time to rectify deficiencies.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state health department said that officers would conduct an inspection after three days to see if the restaurant had taken corrective measures.

“Neglect of hygiene and food safety aspects can lead to incidents of food poisoning,” the statement read, advising customers to carefully “look, smell, and taste” food to prevent illness.