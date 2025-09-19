Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Malaysian housewife wins $1.4m after using spam caller’s numbers in lottery bet

She received a call from an unknown number and ignored it, but later noticed the digits and placed a bet on them in a lottery

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 19 September 2025 04:59 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
$340million lottery winner told to 'throw away' ticket after 'website mistake'

A woman in Malaysia won over $1.4m in a lottery after betting on digits from a missed spam call.

According to local media reports, a woman from Ipoh in Malaysia’s Perak state has won more than $1.4m in the Da Ma Cai 1+3D lottery after placing a bet using the digits from a missed spam call.

The woman received a call from an unknown number and ignored it, but later noticed the digits 4526 and 3106 in her call log.

Trusting her instincts, she placed a bet on the numbers – a decision that paid off handsomely.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, described herself as stunned by her sudden fortune.

She has already pledged a portion of her winnings to charitable causes.

According to The Sun Malaysia, the winner expressed shock at her staggering windfall, admitting she never expected such a huge prize from her spontaneous bet on a spam caller’s number.

Malaysian lottery operation, Da Ma Cai, later confirmed the jackpot on its official social media channels.

In a similar stroke of luck, in 2007, Cynthia Stafford, a single mother of five in California, turned a vivid dream into reality, winning $112m by playing the numbers she had envisioned and visualised for months.

In 2009, Les Scadding, a UK resident battling cancer and unemployed at the time, bought a lottery ticket and accidentally left it in his car’s glove box. A week later, while cleaning out the vehicle, he remembered to check the ticket and discovered he had won £45m.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in