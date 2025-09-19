Malaysian housewife wins $1.4m after using spam caller’s numbers in lottery bet
She received a call from an unknown number and ignored it, but later noticed the digits and placed a bet on them in a lottery
A woman in Malaysia won over $1.4m in a lottery after betting on digits from a missed spam call.
According to local media reports, a woman from Ipoh in Malaysia’s Perak state has won more than $1.4m in the Da Ma Cai 1+3D lottery after placing a bet using the digits from a missed spam call.
The woman received a call from an unknown number and ignored it, but later noticed the digits 4526 and 3106 in her call log.
Trusting her instincts, she placed a bet on the numbers – a decision that paid off handsomely.
The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, described herself as stunned by her sudden fortune.
She has already pledged a portion of her winnings to charitable causes.
According to The Sun Malaysia, the winner expressed shock at her staggering windfall, admitting she never expected such a huge prize from her spontaneous bet on a spam caller’s number.
Malaysian lottery operation, Da Ma Cai, later confirmed the jackpot on its official social media channels.
In a similar stroke of luck, in 2007, Cynthia Stafford, a single mother of five in California, turned a vivid dream into reality, winning $112m by playing the numbers she had envisioned and visualised for months.
In 2009, Les Scadding, a UK resident battling cancer and unemployed at the time, bought a lottery ticket and accidentally left it in his car’s glove box. A week later, while cleaning out the vehicle, he remembered to check the ticket and discovered he had won £45m.
