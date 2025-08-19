Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five teenagers will be charged with bullying in connection to the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, a case that has sparked nationwide outrage in Malaysia.

Mahathir was found dead outside her dormitory at an Islamic school in Sabah’s Papar district in July. Police initially said there was no foul play suspected and quickly closed the case, but mounting public anger and allegations of a cover-up prompted authorities to exhume her body and reopen the investigation.

Mahathir’s death has triggered nationwide protests and calls for an end to bullying in Malaysia’s schools. The hashtag #Justice4Zara has gone viral in the country, while hundreds have also joined rallies across towns in Sabah.

Following a review by the Royal Malaysia Police, the Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) said on Monday that it would file charges against several suspects in connection with the bullying of Mahathir.

“The decision to accuse the suspects of the bullying was made considering that the accusation will not interfere with the ongoing inquiry [into Mahathir’s death],” the AGC said in a statement.

Attorney General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said the suspects are “all under the age of 18” and will be brought to court on Wednesday to face charges over the incident. They have not been named.

“Five people will be charged this Wednesday at the Kota Kinabalu Juvenile Court, Sabah, for offences linked to the bullying case involving the late Zara Qairina,” he said.

The government has since pledged tougher enforcement of a new anti-bullying law. Under Malaysia’s anti-bullying law, enforced from 11 July, offenders can face up to 10 years in prison if their actions lead to a victim’s death.

The Malaysian home minister, Saifuddin Nasution, on Monday acknowledged that Mahathir endured bullying and other forms of alleged mistreatment at her school. “There is an element of sexual harassment – we will investigate it too,” he said.

Representative. Zara Qairina Mahathir's death has prompted conversation about bullying in Malaysian schools ( Getty )

The Malay Mail reported that the country’s education ministry said it will launch a nationwide anti-bullying campaign in schools following a royal decree by King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

The King had earlier warned that if bullying is not tackled from an early age, it risked creating a generation lacking respect and compassion for one another. He also cautioned that bullying harmed victims’ mental and emotional health.

In a statement, the education ministry said: “Core values such as respect, discipline and compassion will be instilled in every student. The campaign will be implemented in collaboration with other ministries to ensure greater impact and effectiveness.”

Mahathir’s death prompted a wave of public solidarity in Malaysia, as state leaders, activists and NGOs urged a full investigation.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for Mahathir’s family urged prosecutors to charge the suspects in her bullying case under provisions that directly link them to her death, arguing this would allow for tougher penalties.

Utusan Malaysia quoted lawyer Hamid Ismail as saying that “this decision is in line with our earlier recommendation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) as police findings clearly indicated elements of bullying before the tragedy that befell Zara.

“We hope the prosecution applies this section so that a severe sentence can be imposed if they are found guilty.”

The push for tougher charges in Mahathir’s case comes as fresh allegations of bullying emerge in Johor, where education minister Fadhlina Sidek has ordered an immediate investigation into allegations that another student, 10-year-old cancer patient Izzul Islam Azuan, was bullied twice this year, most recently on 7 August.

His mother, Siti Suhana Misdi, said her son – who is recovering from adenoid cystic carcinoma – was hospitalised after being struck on the head, adding that he had also suffered a concussion in February when another student allegedly attacked him over a dispute involving his sister.

“There is no compromise on bullying misconduct in all educational institutions,” Ms Sidek said, vowing prompt action, while Johor authorities confirmed the case is under review.