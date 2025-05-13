Volcano eruption spews debris into sky as ash falls on villages across Philippines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A volcano in central Philippines erupted on Tuesday, spewing a 4.5-kilometre (2.8-mile) ash plume and debris into the sky as its rumblings were heard nearby.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a moderately explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano before dawn, lasting five minutes based on seismic and infrasound data.

"The eruption generated a greyish voluminous plume that rose approximately 4.5 kilometres above the vent before drifting to the south west," the institute's bulletin added.

Ash fell in at least nine villages to the south west of the volcano on Negros island, but no injuries or damage was reported.

A level three alert - on a scale of five - that was put in place during Kanlaon's eruption in December remained unchanged, with officials keeping a six kilometre (3.7-mile) danger zone off limits.

Kanlaon Volcano mapped:

The alert means the volcano is in a state of magmatic unrest, with increased chances of short-lived, moderately explosive eruptions that could generate volcanic hazards.

Kanlaon also briefly erupted in April.

Its eruption in December prompted the evacuation of thousands of villagers to emergency shelters as the volcano continued showing signs of restiveness.

The 2,435-metre (7,988-foot) volcano is one of the country's 24 most active volcanoes.

In 1996, three hikers were killed near the peak and several others were later rescued when Kanlaon erupted without warning, officials said at the time.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.