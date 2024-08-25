Jump to content

Flash flood kills at least 13 on Indonesia’s Ternate Island

Dozens of houses and buildings buried in mud

Rifky Anwar,Edna Tarigan
Sunday 25 August 2024 10:28
Rescuers and villagers search for the missing
Rescuers and villagers search for the missing (AP)

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern island of Ternate left 13 people dead on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in the village of Rua, in North Maluku province.

The team was working to retrieve more bodies, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island's search and rescue agency BNPB.

The flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua. Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

Citing forecasts that heavy rain may continue in the next few days, BNPB warned local residents to be on guard.

“We urge people to remain vigilant and follow directions from authorities on potential subsequent floods,” spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

