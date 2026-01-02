Dead chickens and molotov cocktails sent to critics of Indonesia’s flood response

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the home of an Indonesian government critic, while others have received intimidating messages, rights campaigners said on Friday, warning of growing threats to freedom of speech in the Southeast Asian country.

The campaigners had recently been critical of the government response to severe flooding in northern Sumatra province in November that killed more than 1,000 people.

The acts of intimidation "constitute an attack on democratic values and the freedom of expression guaranteed by the constitution", according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday by 91 human rights groups, including Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network and the Human Rights Working Group.

Angga Raka Prabowo, head of the government communication office, said Indonesia condemned all kinds of intimidation or threats to its citizens, including activists and content creators.

open image in gallery An area affected by floods in the aftermath of Cyclone Senyar in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"The government encourages legal process if there are allegations of crimes in the form of threats or terror," he said.

Jakarta police did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has repeatedly said that criticism is allowed but it must be constructive.

Molotov cocktail fails to explode

Ramond Donny Adam, a social media personality and member of the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, told Reuters on Friday a Molotov cocktail was sent to his home early on December 31.

Adam, better known as DJ Donny, said the bomb failed to explode. The attack came two days after he was sent a dead chicken in a plastic box and a printout of his face with a red mark across his neck, along with another note saying, "You will end up like this chicken...Do not mess around".

"I have reported these two incidents to the police and the government must reveal who's behind this," said Donny, who has a million followers on Instagram and often posts messages criticising the government.

It was unclear who was behind the incident.

open image in gallery Survivors walk at an area affected by flash flood in Aceh Tamiang, on Sumatra Island, Indonesia. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Greenpeace Indonesia country director Leonard Simanjuntak said a dead chicken was found in front of the house of a Greenpeace campaigner on December 30, with a message tied to its leg saying, "Watch your words if you want to protect your family, your mouth is your sword."

Simanjuntak suspected the intimidation was linked to Greenpeace's criticism of government policies surrounding the Sumatra floods and landslides.

Greenpeace criticised the government's forestry management, including the issuance of mining and palm oil plantation permits that some critics said had caused widespread deforestation and worsened the floods.

On her Instagram account, influencer Sherly Annavita said her car was spray-painted and rotten eggs were thrown into her home. Annavita, who has more than two million followers, had recently written posts criticising Jakarta's slow response to the Sumatra floods.