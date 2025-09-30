One dead and 65 trapped under rubble after Indonesia school collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager was killed and dozens of children were left trapped under the rubble after a school collapsed in Indonesia on Tuesday.

A dormitory building at al-Khoziny Islamic boarding school in East Java province that was undergoing an allegedly unauthorised expansion collapsed at around 3pm during afternoon prayers, disaster mitigation authorities said.

Rescuers evacuated at least 102 people from the building in Sidoarjo town, but a 15-year-old student from Surabaya later succumbed to his injuries, the local disaster management agency said. Nearly 80 of the rescued people, including construction workers, were taken to hospital.

open image in gallery Rescue workers search for victims at al-Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo ( Reuters )

As of Tuesday morning, 65 pupils were listed as missing on a noticeboard at the disaster management command post set up at the school. They are mostly boys aged between 12 and 17.

“This sudden occurrence caused building material to fall on dozens of students and workers,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the Sidoarjo Disaster Management Agency.

Rescuers reported seeing motionless bodies under the rubble, indicating that the death toll was likely to rise.

Footage aired by local news channel KompasTV showed relatives of the students swarming over a whiteboard on which names of the missing were displayed.

open image in gallery A woman is comforted while rescue workers continue the search ( AP )

“Oh my God, my son is still buried. Oh my God, please help!” a mother cried out after seeing her child’s name on the board.

The room was filled with the cries of family members whose relatives had suffered a similar fate.

“Please, Sir, please find my child immediately,” a father said, crying and holding the hand of one of the rescue workers.

According to the Disaster Management Agency, the dormitory building’s foundation was not strong enough to bear the weight of construction taking place on the fourth floor.

open image in gallery Rescuers have indicated that the death toll is likely to rise ( AP )

“The old building’s foundation was apparently unable to support two floors of concrete and collapsed during the pouring process,” said provincial police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast.

The search and rescue operation for the missing was hampered by the presence of heavy slabs of concrete and unstable parts of the building, Nanang Sigit, an official leading the effort, said.

“We’ve been running oxygen and water to those still trapped under the debris and keeping them alive while we work hard to get them out,” he said, adding that heavy equipment was not being deployed at the moment to avoid further collapse of the structure.

Mr Sigit said rescuers had spotted several corpses under the rubble but were focused on saving those who were still alive.